NFL Insider: 49ers Could Trade for 2 Patriots in Deadline Move

The San Francisco 49ers are navigating a rough start and a boatload of injuries, but they could add reinforcements before the trade deadline.

The 49ers are 3-4 and are missing several key players like WR Brandon Aiyuk and DT Javon Hargrave. But there is still time before the Nov. 5 trade deadline, and The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini is linking San Francisco to a move for two New England Patriots veterans.

“Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will seek reinforcements via the trade market, most notably at defensive tackle and wide receiver,” Russini wrote on October 26. “I’ve been told to keep an eye on the Patriots — who will listen to any proposal — with run-stuffing interior defensive lineman Davon Godchaux and ex-Niners wide receiver Kendrick Bourne among the possible targets.”

Most 49ers fans will be familiar with Bourne, who played for San Francisco from 2017 through the 2020 season. Godchaux is also an experienced player who has been in New England for the past four seasons after starting his career with the Miami Dolphins.

Neither option screams “gamechanger,” but that’s not really what the Niners need right now. They need trustworthy, healthy options to fill out the depth chart.

Bourne and Godchaux’s Time with Patriots

After playing his college ball at Eastern Washington, Bourne joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. His career began with a slow burn, as he never totaled more than 500 receiving yards in a season until 2020.

He emerged that year as a key option for former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, catching 49 passes for 665 receiving yards and two touchdowns, with his yards total being the second-highest that year behind Aiyuk. He averaged 13.6 yards per reception that season.

Like Bourne, Godchaux is an eight-year NFL veteran. The former LSU Tiger joined the Dolphins as a fifth-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL draft and has 110 appearances to his name.

Godchaux is not known for his pass-rushing abilities, as he is a classic run-stopping nose tackle. The 29-year-old only has 5.5 sacks in his career, but has 19 tackles for loss to go with it.

Maybe the most enticing thing about Godchaux is his healthy track record. He has not missed a single game over the past four season, and has only missed 12 possible games in his career.

49ers Keeping An Eye on the Market

Russini’s report shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the 49ers recently spoke about their trade plans. San Francisco GM John Lynch did not confirm any moves, but did say that he will be looking around.

“We think with Jauan [Jennings], Deebo [Samuel], Ricky [Pearsall], Jacob [Cowing], Chris [Conley], and Ronnie Bell, we’ve got enough there. We’ll see,” Lynch said. “I think our track record has shown that we’re always going to field calls, we’re always gonna make calls, see what’s out there. If we can improve our team, we will.”

San Francisco may not add to the WR group, but they’re clearly open to the right move. Considering the Patriots are eager to sell, there may not be a better team to look to for a good deal.