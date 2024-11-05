49ers Make Buzzer-Beater Trade for Texans DL Khalil Davis

The San Francisco 49ers were able to get a significant deal done in the final moments of the 2024 NFL trade window.

With just minutes to go until the trade deadline, the 49ers traded a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for DL Khalil Davis. While Davis is not a household name, the trade brings much-needed depth to the 49ers’ defensive line.

The move was first reported by The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini on November 5.

“The Texans are trading DT Khalil Davis to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 7th-round pick, per source,” Russini wrote on X.

So not only did the 49ers add a new option at DT, it only cost them a pick in the 2026 draft. Essentially, San Francisco got Davis for the cheapest possible price.

The Niners took a major blow when they lost DT Javon Hargrave for the year earlier in the year. They are also dealing with injuries to DL Kevin Givens, as well as DEs Yetur Matos-Gross and Drake Jackson.

While Davis is not a proper edge rusher, he has shifted across the line. When the 49ers need someone to rotate in at DT or on the strong side, expect to see Davis get his opportunities.

Davis’ NFL Journey

To put it simply, the beginning of Davis’ NFL career was a mixed bag. After a breakout 8-sack campaign in his final season with Nebraska, Davis was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL draft.

Davis was able to make the team’s roster, which is an accomplishment considering the Buccaneers proceeded to win the Super Bowl that season. However, Davis barely hit the field that year, appearing twice in the regular season and twice in the playoffs.

He was waived by the team the following season, which led to the Indianapolis Colts picking him up. But once again, Davis struggled to make an impact. He appeared in one game in 2021 and did not register a single stat.

After bouncing around practice squads in 2022, Davis signed with the Texans. There is no question that he took a step forward in Houston. In 2023, the former Cornhusker earned 2 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 32 total tackles.

Through 9 games in 2024, he has continued to be a decent rotation option. Davis earned a sack in the Texans’ 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills and has 4 TFLs on the season.

49ers Can Be Proving Ground for Davis

While he has shown significant development with the Texans, Davis’ journey out west will be a proving ground of sorts. According to Spotrac, Davis is on a one-year deal that is paying him $1.65 million after salary and bonuses.

That means that Davis will likely be a free agent again in 2025. Putting in solid performances for the 49ers could earn him a pay raise, whether that is in San Francisco or elsewhere.

Considering that the DT is now 28 years old, he will be looking for a payday as he approaches his 30s. While competing for a Super Bowl should be plenty of motivation, Davis also has plenty of financial motivation to perform well for the Niners.