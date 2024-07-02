49ers Predicted to Replace 3-Time All-Pro in Near Future

The San Francisco 49ers have built one of the strongest rosters in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean they’re not planning for the future. As speculation over Brandon Aiyuk’s future continues, San Francisco has other players to ponder like tackle Trent Williams.

Williams has been with the 49ers since 2020, earning three consecutive first-team All-Pro honors over that span. However, he is 35 years old and ESPN analyst Matt Miller is predicting that the team will draft Ajani Cornelius as his replacement next offseason.

“It was tempting to put Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke or Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen here, but the 49ers have to address the offensive line after ignoring a problem area (again) in the 2024 offseason,” Miller wrote on July 2. “In his first year as a starter, Cornelius locked down the right side of the Oregon line with zero sacks and four pressures allowed. At 6-5 and 308 pounds, he has the length and lateral agility to fit the 49ers’ zone-blocking scheme while also giving them a long-term plan for Trent Williams’ eventual retirement.”

San Francisco fans won’t want to think about Williams’ retiring, but it’s the nature of the beast. As good as he’s been, the 49ers have to be ready if he calls it quits in the next few years.

Trent Williams Speaks on Retirement Plans

Planning for Williams’ retirement isn’t just rooted in age speculation. The former Oklahoma Sooner confirmed earlier this year that retirement has crossed his mind and that he’s comfortable with it.

“I haven’t thought about an end,” Williams said on February 8. “I know I’m definitely in for the next couple of years, I’ll revisit it after that… Winning on Sunday will only make me want to win another one next year.”

While the 49ers were unsuccessful in Super Bowl LVIII, they are once again frontrunners for Super Bowl LIX. Williams is one of many key pieces returning for the 2024 season. Miller even predicts San Francisco to win the Super Bowl next year, evidenced by the fact that the 49ers are drafting in the 32nd spot.

49ers Working to Keep Brandon Aiyuk

Williams may be considering retirement in the future, they have him locked down for the next three seasons. Aiyuk is potentially under contract for the next two years, but there is speculation that he could request a trade if the 49ers do not extend him soon.

But in terms of trustworthy reports, the latest comes from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on June 26 who stated that the 49ers and Aiyuk had a positive meeting recently.

“This was a good meeting,” Pelissero said. “Both sides said things that needed to be said, and they are going to keep working. There hasn’t never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn’t changed. The 49ers’ stance hasn’t changed either, despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week. They are moving forward, and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024.”

Aiyuk has taken over the lead WR role for the 49ers, but wants a contract to reflect that. The 49ers can likely find a way to pay him, but it’s difficult when other players like Williams and RB Christian McCaffrey are on expensive contracts.