49ers Receive Clear Tyreek Hill Verdict Amid Wideout Injuries

The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 5-0 start and will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they face the Washington Commanders on Oct. 19. Washington enters the Week 6 matchup at 1-3-1 after tying the New York Giants.

Despite San Francisco’s strong start, concerns remain about the team’s wide receiver group. Every week, it appears that the 49ers are losing a wide receiver, and in the Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco lost Deebo Samuel Sr. to a hamstring injury.

As a result, Mike Evans appears to be the only reliable wideout for Niners QB Brock Purdy. Furthermore, there’s speculation about whether San Francisco will enter the trade market to look for a wideout that can go along with the veteran Evans.

Nonetheless, if the 49ers don’t want to pay the price that teams might demand, one intriguing option is free agent wideout Tyreek Hill.

Hill was in Mike McDaniel’s system with the Miami Dolphins, so he would likely be familiar with what head coach Kyler Shanahan might demand, given that McDaniel came from the Niners. However, KNBR’s Larry Krueger wants no part of the wideout on the 49ers team.

“We don’t even know what [Hill] is because from what I heard three or four weeks ago, now four or five weeks ago, he was in an interview saying that he doesn’t have any real power in his legs,” Krueger said in an Oct. 13 video on his YouTube channel.

“So I’d have to work him out and see exactly what he can do… I know what you’re saying about Tyreek Hill, but here’s my thing with injuries like that. I don’t want guys after injuries like that.”

Chiefs Could Be a Landing Spot for Tyreek Hill

Hill is coming off a serious injury in which he suffered a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including the ACL, last season. As a result, it makes sense why Krueger would be hesitant to see the Niners sign the veteran.

Furthermore, Hill could be looking at a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs, given that he knows the system and key players there. With the injuries to Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City does need a wide receiver, so it wouldn’t be to reunite for old times’ sake.

49ers Get Another Potential Wideout Trade Target

Meanwhile, Krueger did share another potential trade target that he would have the 49ers pursue leading up to the deadline on Nov. 10. The KNBR radio host noted that Cleveland Browns‘ Jerry Jeudy would make sense as an affordable move for San Francisco.

“I thought Jerry Jeudy in that Browns game in the fourth quarter against the Steelers, came through with a couple of big catches and looked a lot like Jerry Jeudy to me,” Krueger said in the same video on his YouTube channel.

“So maybe he’s just behind Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion now in Cleveland, and I’ve heard that you can get Jerry Jeudy maybe for a late Day 2 or Day 3 pick. So, I mean, if you’re talking about a sixth-round pick, that’s the kind of move I would make.”