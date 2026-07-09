‘Diamond in the Rough’ CB Predicted as Breakout Star for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers saw something in cornerback Upton Stout that most scouts didn’t in the 2025 NFL draft, using a 3rd-round pick on the former Western Kentucky star when most experts had him pegged as a 6th- or 7th-round pick.

That bet on Stout could pay off in a big way in 2026.

ESPN’s Ben Solak put Stout on his list of the NFL’s top “breakout candidates” following a surprisingly good rookie year.

“The 49ers’ defense was young, raw and outmatched for much of last season, so it can be tough to find the diamond in the rough,” Solak wrote on July 8. “But that diamond is Stout, a third-rounder who started in the slot — a taxing position to master mentally — and kept his head above water. Stout got burned plenty as a risk taker, but he didn’t make the same mistakes over and over again. He’ll never dominate with pass breakups given his 5-foot-9, 181-pound size, but he has stopping power as a tackler and creates opportunities for his teammates to finish off run plays by penetrating and disrupting. He’ll stick around in the league for a long, long time as he fully gets up to the mental speed of the game.”

One testament to how well Stout played last season is that the 49ers didn’t make a move in free agency or the draft to try and find a better option. If Stout continues to level up, he’s also incredible value on a 4-year, $6.16 million rookie contract.

From Powerhouse HS Program to the NFL

If you think you went to a school with a good high school team, then you probably have never heard of North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, where, were they to play your high school, it would be a bloodbath of such epic proportions that generations of alumni would feel that pain.

It would be handed down in their genetic codes like blue eyes or blonde hair. North Shore is that good.

At North Shore, Stout was 1 of the best to ever do it. He helped lead North Shore to consecutive Class 6A state championships in 2018 and 2019 before starring at North Texas 1st, then transferring to Western Kentucky and earning All-Conference USA honors in 2024.

Upton Stout Performed Well at Scouting Combine

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Stout actually checked in at 5-foot-8 — not 5-9 like he’s listed — and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds.

“An undersized cornerback who spent much of his time playing wide corner, Stout has the twitch and athleticism to project inside,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “What he lacks in length he makes up for with his competitiveness. He’s a natural pattern reader with the hips and feet to match breaks without giving up much separation. There are times he fails to trust his cover talent, holding and grabbing without cause. He’s fairly instinctive and has the short-area burst to squeeze throwing windows. Stout’s physical profile could hurt his draft standing, but the determination and athleticism will be hard to ignore.”