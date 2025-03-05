Why the 49ers Should Sign Joey Bosa During Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers have the chance to do something special. Despite being in a recalibration period, general manager John Lynch remains adamant about contending in 2025. At least, that is what the team will pitch to the fan base. If that is the case, the team needs to hit on most of their 11 picks in the NFL Draft. They also need to make the correct moves in free agency. San Francisco already traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commander — a good first step. However, the 49ers must put their foot further on the gas pedal. They should let linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga walk this offseason, no matter how painful. Yet, in an offseason marred by potential departures, San Francisco can still add key free agents. One viable option is Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Joey Bosa’s Released by the Chargers

Before the new league year beginning on March 12th, the Los Angeles Chargers released Joey Bosa. The move saved the organization $25.3 million in cap space. While the Chargers look to fill the void left by Bosa, the last active San Diego Charger, the 49ers could look to pair the five-time pro bowler with his brother, Nick. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the feeling may be mutual.

Rapoport reports that Bosa will have options but went out of his way to mention the 49ers as a potential destination.

This is not the first time the 49ers have been linked to Joey Bosa. During last offseason, the team showed significant interest in acquiring Bosa. They even went as far as to inquire about a potential trade with the Chargers, before Los Angeles restructured his contract. If the 49ers were willing to acquire Bosa at a larger contract last season, they should be all-in on the idea of signing Bosa to a cheaper deal this offseason.

Even Bosa’s mother, Cheryl, is advocating for her two sons to reunite in San Francisco.

Safe to say Cheryl Bosa wants to see Joey join his brother Nick on the 49ers👀#49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/OR3dKzdPPn — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) March 6, 2025

When asked about possibly playing with his brother last offseason, Joey Bosa left a telling response.

“It’d be cool at some point. I always thought of myself being somebody that will play [in Los Angeles] and retire here, which I think not many people do on one team. I think it would be a cool thing to accomplish, but you never know.”

Bosa’s Fit with the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers desperately need defensive line help. Despite signing Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos last offseason, the team is still looking for a legitimate number-two pass rusher opposite Nick Bosa. What better option than to pair Nick with his brother and create chemistry only siblings have?

While the idea of signing Joey Bosa feels like a match made in heaven, there are serious drawbacks. When healthy, Bosa is a star. Yet, that is rarely the case.

Since 2021, Bosa has only played over 600 snaps one time. In the last three seasons, Bosa has failed to play 550 snaps in each season after battling through seven separate injuries. However, the 49ers are set up to survive if Bosa’s ailments continue due to Floyd’s durability. Having not missed a game since 2017, Floyd can give the 49ers much-needed relief in more than one area.

Floyd’s aforementioned durability may make San Francisco more comfortable taking on chance on Bosa, knowing they will have a consistent veteran presence behind him. Floyd can also rotate in on a more consistent basis, alleviating Bosa and hopefully reducing his chance of injury.

Bosa is coming off a Pro Bowl nod in 2024 after playing 14 games and totaling 17 tackles, 39 pressures, and six sacks, with a 64.8 pass-rushing grade and 13.9 pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus. Bosa also provides stout run defense, a skill last year’s defense lacked.

Bosa’s injuries could also drive his asking price down, another reason for San Francisco to take a chance on him. Over the last four years, Bosa has totaled 104 tackles, 24.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 11 forced fumbles in 44 games. Despite his injury luck, Bosa has averaged an impressive 79.9 pass-rushing grade and 70.1 run-defense grade since 2021 — one final reason Bosa is worth the risk.