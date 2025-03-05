49ers Expected to Lose Two Key Defensive Starters in Free Agency

At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch made it clear that the team is eager to retain linebacker Dre Greenlaw beyond 2025. However, keeping him on the roster will require a new contract, as he is set to become a free agent next week. With other teams likely showing interest, Greenlaw’s market value could increase despite concerns over his recent injury history. Rumors also persist that Greenlaw wants to be the defense’s number-one linebacker and captain the position — something San Francisco will not afford him with Fred Warner under contract.

49ers Open to Greenlaw Testing Free Agency

Lynch emphasized the team’s desire to bring Greenlaw back but acknowledged the unpredictable nature of contract negotiations.

“We’re very interested in having Dre back, and [this is] one of those deals this time of year,” Lynch stated. “And we’ve had more time to do planning. But no matter how much planning you do, it always seems to—Dre should go out and see what’s out there, and then we know where we have to be.”

By allowing Greenlaw to explore the market, the 49ers hope to assess his true value before making a final decision. Lynch reiterated Greenlaw’s importance to the team, adding, “You know how highly we think of Dre, and we’d love to have him back.”

Talanoa Hufanga and Other Key Departures Expected

Greenlaw is not the only defensive player the San Francisco 49ers might lose this offseason. All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga is also set to become a free agent. NFL insider Adam Schefter believes both players will likely land with other teams in 2025.

“First and foremost, I think the 49ers have [11] draft picks, and they’re going to have to hit on some of these picks, and have these guys come in on rookie contracts for the financial relief, not to mention the talent boost that they provide,” Schefter explained on his podcast. “They’re going to lose talent in free agency. Talanoa Hufanga is going to be gone. Dre Greenlaw, I think, is going to be gone. They’re going to lose a lot of talent in free agency. They’re going to have to make cuts here to get under the salary cap in the coming week.”

Salary Cap Concerns and Quarterback Negotiations

Beyond free agency losses, the 49ers are also facing a complex financial situation. Schefter noted that contract negotiations with quarterback Brock Purdy could take “a while,” further complicating the team’s offseason strategy.

“So this team, this roster, is going to take some hits, and everybody’s going to feel it,” Schefter added. “And they’ve already traded [WR] Deebo Samuel to the Commanders for a fifth-round pick.”

Schefter concluded by emphasizing that this is only the beginning of what will be a busy offseason for San Francisco. “I think this is the start of what’s going to be a busy offseason in San Francisco, with San Francisco shedding salary and trying to rein in some of the costs that they’ve built up from other years. This was the first move; it won’t be the last move.”

With the potential departure of key players and the need to manage financial constraints, the San Francisco 49ers face a pivotal offseason filled with tough decisions and roster adjustments.