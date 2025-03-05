Hi, Subscriber

49ers Expected to Lose Two Key Defensive Starters in Free Agency

  • 6 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' linebacker Dre Greenlaw celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins

At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch made it clear that the team is eager to retain linebacker Dre Greenlaw beyond 2025. However, keeping him on the roster will require a new contract, as he is set to become a free agent next week. With other teams likely showing interest, Greenlaw’s market value could increase despite concerns over his recent injury history. Rumors also persist that Greenlaw wants to be the defense’s number-one linebacker and captain the position — something San Francisco will not afford him with Fred Warner under contract.

49ers Open to Greenlaw Testing Free Agency

Lynch emphasized the team’s desire to bring Greenlaw back but acknowledged the unpredictable nature of contract negotiations.

“We’re very interested in having Dre back, and [this is] one of those deals this time of year,” Lynch stated. “And we’ve had more time to do planning. But no matter how much planning you do, it always seems to—Dre should go out and see what’s out there, and then we know where we have to be.”

By allowing Greenlaw to explore the market, the 49ers hope to assess his true value before making a final decision. Lynch reiterated Greenlaw’s importance to the team, adding, “You know how highly we think of Dre, and we’d love to have him back.”

Talanoa Hufanga and Other Key Departures Expected

Greenlaw is not the only defensive player the San Francisco 49ers might lose this offseason. All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga is also set to become a free agent. NFL insider Adam Schefter believes both players will likely land with other teams in 2025.

“First and foremost, I think the 49ers have [11] draft picks, and they’re going to have to hit on some of these picks, and have these guys come in on rookie contracts for the financial relief, not to mention the talent boost that they provide,” Schefter explained on his podcast. “They’re going to lose talent in free agency. Talanoa Hufanga is going to be gone. Dre Greenlaw, I think, is going to be gone. They’re going to lose a lot of talent in free agency. They’re going to have to make cuts here to get under the salary cap in the coming week.”

Salary Cap Concerns and Quarterback Negotiations

Beyond free agency losses, the 49ers are also facing a complex financial situation. Schefter noted that contract negotiations with quarterback Brock Purdy could take “a while,” further complicating the team’s offseason strategy.

“So this team, this roster, is going to take some hits, and everybody’s going to feel it,” Schefter added. “And they’ve already traded [WR] Deebo Samuel to the Commanders for a fifth-round pick.”

Schefter concluded by emphasizing that this is only the beginning of what will be a busy offseason for San Francisco. “I think this is the start of what’s going to be a busy offseason in San Francisco, with San Francisco shedding salary and trying to rein in some of the costs that they’ve built up from other years. This was the first move; it won’t be the last move.”

With the potential departure of key players and the need to manage financial constraints, the San Francisco 49ers face a pivotal offseason filled with tough decisions and roster adjustments.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Expected to Lose Two Key Defensive Starters in Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x