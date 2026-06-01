49ers WR Named Breakout Candidate

The San Francisco 49ers could be on the cusp of a major season in 2026. After signing future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal and trading for veteran defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa earlier this offseason, the Super Bowl window has been cracked open a little bit more for San Francisco.

But what could be the X-factor for the 49ers this season is third-year pass-catcher Ricky Pearsall. According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, Pearsall should be seen as one of the team’s top breakout candidates. After a solid second NFL season, he could take a big leap this year.

Ricky Pearsall Could Help Take the San Francisco 49ers Far

Here is what Knox had to say about why Pearsall should be considered a breakout candidate this season:

“While the 49ers have plenty of new faces in the receiver room, 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall is returning for his third season. If he continues building on his sophomore campaign, it could be a big one. Pearsall missed part of his rookie year after being shot in an attempted robbery. He was limited to nine games last season by hamstring and PCL injuries but still recorded 528 receiving yards, making him San Francisco’s most productive returning wideout.”

In a loaded wide receiver room, Pearsall caught 36 passes for 528 yards last season. But now that the likes of Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne, and likely Brandon Aiyuk are all on new teams this year, Pearsall will have a chance to put up even better numbers. He could very well become the team’s third wide receiver on the depth chart behind Evans and former 1,000-yard receiver Christian Kirk.

Expect Big Things From 49ers Offense in 2026

This offense in the Bay Area has a great chance to become elite. Of course, a lot of it will hinge on the play of signal-caller Brock Purdy under center. He has compiled a 35-18 record, including playoffs, as a starter. However, he has played in over 10 regular-season games just twice in four years. If he can stay healthy, San Francisco has a great shot at being a title contender.

Purdy will not only have a deep wide receiver core to throw to, but he has an All-Pro tight end in George Kittle and a superstar running back in Christian McCaffrey. The foursome of Purdy, McCaffrey, Evans, and Kittle could be the best in the world if health is not an issue.

But it is time for head coach Kyle Shanahan to take this team to a Super Bowl win. While storied teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears receive plenty of flak for not winning a Super Bowl in over three decades, the Niners have failed to bring the Lombardi back to the Bay Area in 33 years. Now is as good a time as any for this team to bring it home.