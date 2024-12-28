The 10 Scariest Moments for NFL Fans Since 2000

There is a reason the NFL has remained the No. 1 sport in the nation — by quite some margin — for as long as it has.

Continuous in-game excitement, marvelous comebacks, huge twists and infinite storylines are condensed into just five and a half months of action.

Yet, for all the great moments served on a plate for fans of strong and poor teams alike, there are scary times — from gruesome injuries to off-the-field disasters.

Here are the Top 10 since 2000:

10. Jalen Hurts Nearly Hit by Fallen Railing

A railing falling down may seem somewhat mundane in the abstract, but when numerous Philadelphia Eagles fans are hanging off of it and end up clamoring the ground — nearly taking franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts with them — the proposition becomes somewhat more serious. Thankfully, no one was hurt after the January 2022 incident at FedEx Field, and the Eagles QB even took the time to help fans up and make sure they were safe.

9. Garrett/Rudolph Helmet Swing

One of the more austere moments of anti-sportsmanship seen on an NFL field in quite some time. After a hit on the Steelers‘ Mason Rudolph, made with 8 seconds left in the game in the AFC North division matchup, the Browns DE Myles Garrett wrestled with the quarterback on the ground before eventually removing Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him on the head with it. Although on that occasion there was no serious damage involved, this could have had dire consequences for the now Titans QB. Despite Garrett alleging that Rudolph used a racial slur against him, he was still suspended for the rest of the 2019 season.

8. Chris Olave Concussion

Chris Olave suffered one of the scarier concussions over the past two decades in November 2024 when a Derek Carr pass went over his head on a deep in route — only for him to be met by Panthers defensive back Troy Pride Jr. over the middle. Olave spent quite some time motionless on the ground before members of each team huddled around the medical professionals tending to the former Ohio State wideout. After several minutes, Olave regained consciousness and was stretchered off. Despite having spent over six weeks on the sideline, it seems like the severity of the hit and subsequent concussion has dispelled any notions he will return anytime soon — and we may not see him in action until next season.

7. Tua Tagovailoa Double Concussion

Somehow being cleared to play five days after suffering a very obvious concussion against the Buffalo Bills in 2022, Tua Tagovailoa took a monstrous hit to the head after being rag-dolled in a Thursday night bout against the Cincinnati Bengals. After some serious time receiving medical attention, Tagovailoa was eventually helped off — and was able to return that season. However, the fact that the Dolphins QB was allowed to play at all sounded alarm bells in the league — changing league-wide rules and leading to new concussion protocols — in addition to the dismissal of the doctor who cleared Tagovailoa.

6. Alex Smith Leg Injury & Infection

A terrible injury that almost turned into an unimaginable tragedy, Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture in November 2018 that turned into a life-threatening experience after flesh-eating bacteria entered the soft-tissue of his leg. The former 49er underwent 17 surgeries over the subsequent nine months, during which the threat to the Smith’s life meant that amputation was a very real possibility that was only narrowly avoided. In a fantastic showing, Smith managed to return to football in 2020, guiding Washington to five straight wins on the back end of the season, getting them the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and the NFC East division title — their most recent to date.

5. Brian Robinson Shooting

During an attempted robbery just months before the Washington Commander was set to make his NFL debut, Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking in D.C. Despite this enormous setback and subsequent surgery — and presumably trauma — Robinson returned just six weeks later and rushed for nearly 800 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2022.

4. Ricky Pearsall Shooting

The second rookie in three years to be shot prior to playing a single snap, Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest in California in August 2024 — once again during an attempted robbery. Although the Florida alum somehow managed to escape without a hit to his vital organs, it was certainly one of the scariest moments for Niners and NFL fans alike. Pearsall came back to the team later in the season, making his debut by mid-October against the Kansas City Chiefs.

3. Ryan Shazier Spine Injury

In what was one of the most gruesome on-field injuries in football memory, Ryan Shazier suffered a spinal contusion on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals while making a hit on receiver Josh Malone. Shazier spent several minutes surrounded by medical personnel and teammates before being carted off the field on a stretcher. In a touching moment five months later, Shazier walked out onto the stage to announce the Steelers‘ pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. However the two-time Pro Bowler was never able to play again, cutting short what was once shaping up to be a potentially elite linebacking career in the NFL.

2. Aaron Hernandez Convicted of Murder

Recent documentaries of the New England Patriots in their “Dynasty” have gone into further detail about the complicated life of Aaron Hernandez. However, one of the scariest moments in his entire saga was the 2013 shooting murder of Odin Lloyd, of which the former tight end was convicted in 2015. He was later found hanged in his prison cell in April 2017 while serving a life sentence.

1. Damar Hamlin Heart Stoppage

Without question the scariest on-field incident ever, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the pitch during a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January 2023. He was later diagnosed with commotio cordis, a type of cardiac arrest brought on in this case by a hit from Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Despite being officially “dead” twice before both times being resuscitated, Hamlin came back and played the following season before winning the starting safety job for the Bills in 2024.

READ NEXT: The Top 25 Most Overrated QBs in NFL History, Ranked