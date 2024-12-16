The Top 25 Most Overrated QBs in NFL History, Ranked

The quarterback position in the NFL is the marquee position in all of professional sports.

While quarterbacks are often the face of a franchise and thus get all the spotlight, their perceived value isn’t always aligned with their actual on-field performance.

Media narratives, team success and individual charisma can shape how the league’s signal-callers are evaluated, sometimes overshadowing objective metrics such as efficiency, consistency and situational impact.

This discrepancy creates a fascinating — and often uneven — dynamic. Some QBs fail to achieve fame and national recognition despite stellar and consistent performances, while others receive loads of accolades and attention disproportionate to their actual contributions to the game. This list is for the latter group.

We’ll take a look at the 25 most overrated QBs in NFL history. While each has undoubtedly made his own respective contributions to the game, we think it can be argued each QB below belongs on this list. Check it out:

25. Johnny Unitas

Johnny Unitas is often celebrated as a pioneer at the NFL quarterback position. That’s absolutely true. But even the greats can be a tad overhyped, and while he set numerous records during his tenure with the Baltimore Colts, it can be argued his legacy may be somewhat overstated when viewed through a contemporary lens.

Unitas’s career completion percentage stands at 54.6%, a figure that would be considered below average by today’s standards. Modern QBs often exceed a 65% completion rate, benefiting from advancements in offensive schemes, training, and protective rules that reduce the physical toll on quarterbacks. Unitas has impressive numbers, including 40,239 passing yards, which is ranked 25th all time. But he played for 18 years (1956-1973). By comparison, other QBs, such as Carson Palmer, threw for over 46,000 yards and did it in 14 seasons.

24. Fran Tarkenton

Renowned for his innovative scrambling abilities, former Minnesota Vikings great Fran Tarkenton is often celebrated as one of the NFL’s great quarterbacks. A critical examination of his career reveals that while he’s one of the greats, to be sure, some aspects of his game are a bit overrated.

Over his 18-season career, Tarkenton threw 266 interceptions, an undeniably high number. Tarkenton’s career totals in passing yards (47,003) and touchdowns (342) were NFL records at the time of his retirement, but these numbers are partly attributed to his 18-year career span. When evaluating his performance on a per-season basis, his averages are less remarkable (he had just two 3,000-yard passing seasons over his storied career), indicating that his cumulative statistics may overstate his overall effectiveness.

23. George Blanda

Quarterback George Blanda‘s enduring 26-season career is often celebrated for its longevity and versatility, as it should be. Blanda’s career completion percentage of 47.7%, is the first strike against him and a huge reason he’s on this list. His inefficiency is further highlighted by his touchdown-to-interception ratio: He threw 236 touchdowns against 277 interceptions, leading to a career passer rating of 60.6. In 1962, Blanda tossed 42 INTs, which remains the league’s single-season high all these years later.

When compared to his peers, Blanda’s statistics appear even less impressive. For instance, former Green Bay Packers great Bart Starr had a career completion percentage of 57.4% and a passer rating of 80.5, significantly higher than Blanda’s figures. Blanda gets points for also serving as a kicker over his career, but when looking solely at his work at QB, we think he has been overrated by some.

22. Boomer Esiason

Boomer Esiason had a respectable 14-year career primarily spent with the Cincinnati Bengals. His tenure in the league was marked by notable achievements, including an NFL Most Valuable Player award in 1988 and four Pro Bowl selections (1986, 1988-89 and 1993). But Esiason’s career was also characterized by relatively large fluctuations in performance.

His MVP season in 1988 was exceptional, leading the Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl 23. However, sustaining that level of play proved challenging. In the following seasons, his stats were up and down. For example, in 1990, he threw 24 touchdowns against 22 interceptions, and in 1992, his passer rating dipped to 57.0. He also had six consecutive 3,000-yard passing seasons from 1985-1990, but just one more in the seven seasons he played after that. That inconsistency is why Boomer has a place on this list.

21. Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford, the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, has had a career marked by impressive statistics and notable achievements, including a Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams. However, some analysts and fans argue that his career has not consistently met the high expectations set for a top draft pick.

Stafford has been criticized for inconsistency and turnovers, particularly in crucial games. During a three-game stretch from Week 9-12 in the 2021 season, for example, he threw 5 interceptions, contributing to an 0-3 record for the Rams during that period. Stretches like that have raised questions about his reliability as a top-tier quarterback. Over his 16 years in the NFL, Stafford has thrown 10+ interceptions in 12 of those. He’s got a great arm, but he’s also made his fair share of mistakes on the field.

20. Joe Flacco

Throughout his 17-year NFL career, Joe Flacco‘s performance has been a mixed bag. Statistically, Flacco has rarely ranked among the league’s top quarterbacks. His career passer rating hovers around 84, which is considered average. Additionally, he has thrown for over 4,000 passing yards just once and has never thrown more than 27 touchdowns in a single season.

Another example of the current Colt‘s on-field mediocrity? In 2011, his vertical yards per attempt (VYPA) was 9.6, ranking him tied for 25th among quarterbacks, and his stretch vertical YPA (SVYPA) was 10.7, placing him 26th, per ESPN. These metrics were the lowest in the AFC North that year, highlighting Flacco’s struggles throwing the ball downfield at times.

19. Jalen Hurts

Analysts such as former QB Chris Simms have argued that current Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has benefitted disproportionately from an exceptional supporting cast, including one of the league’s best offensive lines and a roster filled with talented skill players. Simms said that Hurts was “the most overrated player in football,” in 2024, also suggesting that other QBs could achieve similar or greater success than Hurts has had within the same system.

Critics also point to Hurts’ decision-making and passing efficiency as areas of concern. Per Sports Illustrated, in 2023, he threw to his first read on just 61.1% of his passes, ranking 24th in the NFL. That was a significant drop from his 73.5% mark in 2022, where he was second in the league. This decline suggests a regression in his ability to make quick and effective decisions, and as The Ringer has noted, has continued into the 2024 season.

18. Kirk Cousins

A critical measure of a quarterback’s effectiveness is postseason performance. Kirk Cousins’ playoff record stands at 1-3, indicating limited success in high-stakes games. This lack of postseason achievement suggests an inability to elevate his play when it matters most, a key expectation for top-tier quarterbacks.

In a 2019 survey by The Athletic, 85 defensive players from 25 teams voted Cousins as the most overrated quarterback in the league. This sentiment among his peers speaks very loudly. Additionally, during his tumultuous 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins’ performance has been notably poor. Over a four-game losing streak, he failed to throw a TD pass while tossing 8 interceptions. Considering he’s making $180 million, it’s fair to suggest Cousins is currently overpaid relative to his contributions.

17. Kyler Murray

Current Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray has dynamic playmaking abilities, there’s no doubt about it. But a closer examination of the dual-threat’s performance and career trajectory suggests that he may be one of the more overrated quarterbacks in recent NFL history. Murray’s initial seasons showcased his potential, earning him the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2021.

Since then, though, his performance has been inconsistent, particularly in critical moments. Over the past three seasons, Murray has a record of 12-20 as a starter. He’s also 0-1 in the playoffs. Notably, in the 2024 season, he has surpassed 300 passing yards only once and has been held under 200 yards in five games. Murray has also faced criticism from various analysts and former players. In September of 2024, former running back LeSean McCoy referred to Murray’s NFL career as “mid,” suggesting Murray’s early accolades haven’t translated. We’re inclined to agree.

16. Tua Tagovailoa

In critical games, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s performance has been underwhelming, He’s 0-1 in the postseason, and don’t get us started on cold weather games. With Tua under center, the Dolphins have an 0-12 record in their last 11 games where the temperature at kickoff was below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, via the Sporting News. This statistic is particularly concerning given the AFC’s geographic diversity, where playoff games are often held in colder climates, from Pittsburgh to Baltimore.

There’s also this damning tidbit: Per SB Nation, some NFL defensive coordinators don’t view Tagovailoa as a significant threat. One DC noted that Tagovailoa “doesn’t like to get hit or read coverage,” adding that he excels primarily in run-pass options and in quick-game scenarios. Is Tua’s success more a product of the system and surrounding talent than his own prowess? It sure looks that way.

15. Michael Vick

Michael Vick lands at No. 15 on our list for multiple reasons. Elite quarterbacks typically maintain a completion rate above 63%. In contrast, Vick’s career completion percentage stands at 56.2%, significantly lower than his contemporaries. For instance, Drew Brees boasted a 67.7% completion rate, while Peyton Manning’s was 65.3%. Vick excelled with his legs, and had a solid arm — but he wasn’t among the greats of his generation as some have suggested.

Ball security is another huge issue Vick had, as his career was marred by turnovers. He threw 133 career TDs, but he also tossed 88 INTs in 143 career games. He also fumbled a whopping 98 times. Considering taking care of the ball is of paramount importance at the quarterback position, we think his turnover alone warrant his inclusion on this list.

14. Dak Prescott

Current Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s postseason record is a focal point for his critics and a huge reason we included him. Over his career, he has a 2-5 record in playoff games, with a passer rating of 91.8, accumulating 1,962 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions across seven games. Notably, he has yet to lead the Cowboys beyond the Divisional Round, a shortcoming that stands out given the team’s storied history and high expectations. This lack of deep playoff success raises questions about his ability to perform under pressure.

In the regular season, Prescott has delivered strong performances, but that success hasn’t translated into postseason wins. A shining example came during the 2023 season, when he posted career highs in completion percentage (69.5) while leading the NFL in TD passes (36). Yet the Cowboys were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Packers, highlighting a disparity between his regular-season prowess and playoff effectiveness.

13. Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is next on our list. Watson’s tenure with the Browns has been marked by underwhelming performances and frequent injuries. In 2024, before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, Watson’s statistics were subpar at best. He completed 137 of 216 passes (63.4%) for 1,148 yards, averaging a mere 5.3 yards per attempt, with five TDs and three INTs.

Off-field issues have also marred and negatively influenced perceptions of Watson. Allegations of sexual misconduct led to an 11-game suspension in 2022 and have cast a long shadow over his career. These controversies not only affected his availability but also raised ethical questions about his role as a team leader. The significant investment by the Browns — a fully guaranteed $230 million contract — has intensified scrutiny, especially given his lack of on-field success.

12. Phil Simms

Phil Simms, the longtime quarterback for the New York Giants, is often celebrated for his role in leading the team to victory in Super Bowl 21, earning the game’s MVP honors. However, a closer examination of his career stats and overall performance suggests that his reputation may be somewhat inflated. Over his 14-season career with the Giants, Simms accumulated 33,462 passing yards, 199 touchdowns and 157 interceptions, with a completion percentage of 55.4% and a passer rating of 78.8. While decent, those numbers are far from elite.

Simms’ career was also marred by injuries, leading to inconsistent availability. Notably, during the 1990 season, an injury sidelined him, and backup quarterback Jeff Hostetler stepped in to lead the Giants to a Super Bowl 25 victory. The team’s success without Simms suggests that they weren’t solely dependent on his presence, highlighting the strength of the Giants’ defense and overall roster during that period.

11. Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler possessed all the physical tools to be great. He also showcased occasional flashes of high-level play, but his career was marred by inconsistency. During his eight seasons in Chicago, the Bears went to the playoffs just once, in 2010, which ended in a loss in the NFC Championship. This lack of postseason success fell short of the high expectations set upon his arrival.

Cutler’s demeanor and leadership qualities were also frequently subject to criticism. His perceived aloofness and lack of emotional engagement led to questions about his commitment and ability to inspire teammates. Former teammates — like wideout Brandon Marshall, for example — have publicly criticized Cutler, labeling him the “worst quarterback” they’ve ever played with. That’s telling commentary. For these reasons, Cutty comes in at No. 11 on this list.

10. Terry Bradshaw

Yes, Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s also true he boasts a 14-5 record as a starter in the postseason. But it’s fair to suggest that much of his success came because the Steelers had one of the best defenses in NFL history in the 1970s. For example — Pittsburgh’s legendary “Steel Curtain” defense straight up terrorized opposing offenses — in 1976, the unit didn’t allow a single touchdown in eight of its 14 games. We think it’s safe to say Bradshaw reaped the benefits of playing with that type of fierce ‘D.’

Additionally, Bradshaw was inconsistent during the regular season. He finished his career with a modest 51.9% completion rate and a 212-to-210 touchdown-to-interception ratio, numbers that fall short compared to modern standards and even his contemporaries. Bradshaw’s passer rating of 70.9 is also considerably lower than other quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame, which underscores his inefficiency as a passer despite his success in big games.

9. Troy Aikman

Here’s another prime example of a QB’s success being largely attributed to the strength of his supporting cast. With the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s, Troy Aikman played on a team that boasted Hall of Fame talents such as Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin, as well as a dominant offensive line, which allowed him to thrive in a structured and highly favorable environment. While Aikman won three Super Bowl titles with the Cowboys (1993, 1994, and 1996), his individual statistics do not stand out compared to other top quarterbacks of his era.

For example, over his career, he threw 165 touchdowns, also tossing 141 interceptions — not exactly an impressive ratio. His highest single-season touchdown count was only 23, a modest figure compared to the achievements of contemporaries like Steve Young or Dan Marino. In fact, Aikman threw more than 20 TD passes just once in his 12-year career, making him a solid contender for overrated status.

8. Ken Stabler

Known for his fearless playing style, Ken “The Snake” Stabler brought excitement to the game, to be sure, but his risk-taking approach often led to frequent turnovers. Stabler threw 222 interceptions over his 15-year career, finishing with a TD-to-INT ratio of 194-222, which places him among the lowest ratios for quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame.

His career passer rating of 75.3 is modest by HoF standards, suggesting his achievements might not fully justify his inclusion among the elite. By comparison, contemporaries like Roger Staubach and Fran Tarkenton boasted more consistent stats and better efficiency. While he did lead the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory in 1977, his induction into the Hall in 2016 stirred debate precisely because his numbers fall short compared to other HoF QBs and some of his own era.

7. Drew Bledsoe

From 1993 until 2006, QB Drew Bledsoe started 194 games for the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Bledsoe threw for a lot of yards (44,611), but his effectiveness often lacked the consistency and the adaptability required of an elite quarterback. His career passer rating of 77.1, considerably lower than many of his contemporaries, underscores a longstanding struggle with accuracy and efficiency. His career completion percentage of 57.2% also reveals that his passing style, though visually impressive, didn’t always yield high-percentage plays.

And, fair or not, Bledsoe’s legacy will always be partially inflated by his role as the guy Tom Brady replaced in New England. Bledsoe’s injury in 2001 allowed Brady to step in, ultimately leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl and an era of dominance. The juxtaposition between Bledsoe’s relative inconsistency and Brady’s precision and success has cast a shadow on Bledsoe’s legacy, revealing what the Patriots could achieve with a more adaptable quarterback.

6. Dan Fouts

Over his 15-year career with the then-San Diego Chargers, Dan Fouts threw for over 43,000 yards, showcasing a big arm. But in big games, his arm seemed much smaller. Fouts played in 10 playoff games, winning just three of them, with a playoff passer rating of 70.0, far below his regular-season average of 80.2. Additionally, while he threw for over 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons, his stats may be a bit padded.

The Chargers’ “Air Coryell” offense, which emphasized deep, vertical passing and dynamic receiver routes, allowed Fouts to pile up yardage in ways few quarterbacks of his era could. But he also threw 242 interceptions over his career, averaging nearly 1.5 interceptions per game, which is high compared to other notable quarterbacks of his era. This turnover issue undermined his team’s ability to close out games, a crucial factor in the Chargers’ struggles in high-pressure scenarios.

5. Brett Favre

Brett Favre is often considered one of the NFL’s legendary quarterbacks due to his ironman streak, strong arm and passionate play style. However, the former Green Bay Packers star’s on-field decision-making and high turnover rate have led some analysts to view him as one of the most overrated quarterbacks in NFL history. Favre holds the record for the most interceptions thrown in a career with 336 — 59 more than the next closest player.

While Favre’s career totals in passing yards (71,838) and touchdowns (508) are impressive, they were also inflated by the sheer length of his 20-year career rather than exceptional performance in each season. Statistically, he was often outperformed by contemporaries such as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in terms of efficiency and decision-making. Furthermore, when advanced metrics like passer rating and interception percentage are considered, Favre falls short of many of his peers.

4. Tony Romo

While Tony Romo boasts impressive career stats, including a franchise-leading 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys, his career is often marred by critical late-game errors. Romo’s inability to secure key victories in the playoffs despite the Cowboys’ talent-rich rosters and his own statistical achievements suggests he fell short in elevating his team when it mattered most.

Take his infamous botched hold against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2006 Wild Card game, for example. Fair or not, that play helped cement a narrative of underachievement that critics argue overshadows his regular-season contributions. A four-time Pro Bowler, Romo rarely succeeded against elite competition, especially when the stakes were highest. In his career, Romo went 2-4 in playoff games, never making it past the NFC Championship.

3. Joe Namath

Though he famously led the New York Jets to a victory in Super Bowl 3 and made his “guarantee” prior to that win, this achievement alone does not define a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Namath’s career statistics reveal significant struggles, including a 50.1 career completion percentage and 47 more interceptions (220) than touchdowns (173). His career passer rating of 65.5 is also notably low, especially when compared to other Hall of Fame QBs.

Although his knee injuries were serious and affected his mobility — check out the knee brace he played with — more than anything, Namath’s playing style contributed to inconsistent results. He had four winning seasons over his 13-year career (in which he started more than four games), reflecting a lack of consistent team success. His high number of turnovers also hurt his team’s chances; for example, his 1967 season ended with an astonishing 28 interceptions, and he led the NFL in most INTs thrown four different times.

2. Bob Griese

Bob Griese is often regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of his era, primarily due to his role in leading the Miami Dolphins to two consecutive Super Bowl titles, including the team’s famed 1972 undefeated season. But during that historic 1972 season, Griese played in only six games due to injury, with backup Earl Morrall effectively guiding the team, making Griese’s role that year a tad overblown.

His numbers also aren’t the stuff legends are made of. Griese’s statistics, especially in the context of the modern passing game, are relatively modest. For instance, he threw for just 25,092 yards and 192 touchdowns over his 14-year career, numbers that are not impressive when compared to other Hall of Fame signal-callers. Even during his peak, Griese was more of a game manager than a prolific passer; his career high for passing yards in a season was only 2,473, a total eclipsed by numerous quarterbacks in that era.

1. Eli Manning

Former New York Giants QB Eli Manning gets our top spot for several reasons. Manning led the league in interceptions three times (2007, 2010, 2013), which impacted the team’s success in regular seasons. His 244 career interceptions place him near the top of the all-time interception leaders list, which further reinforces questions around his decision-making and overall accuracy.

Over his 16-year career, Manning amassed a 117-117 record, which indicates that he was just as likely to lose games as he was to win them. Unlike truly elite quarterbacks who consistently elevate their teams, Manning struggled to bring the Giants consistent success outside of his Super Bowl-winning seasons. About those two Super Bowl rings — in both wins, Manning benefitted from elite defensive performances, along with one of the best catches in Super Bowl history. Thus, it’s fair to suggest that his two rings do not necessarily reflect his performance, but rather the incredible play of his teammates.

