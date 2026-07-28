Insider Gives Big Rashid Shaheed Outlook on Seahawks’ Offense

After arriving with the Seattle Seahawks midseason during the 2025 campaign, the trade for Rashid Shaheed paid dividends on special teams, helping the team on its way to a Super Bowl.

Nonetheless, Shaheed is entering his first full season in Seattle, and after signing a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason, per the NFL Network, the Pacific Northwest will be home for the foreseeable future.

As a receiver last season, Shaheed had 15 catches for 188 yards in the regular season, per StatMuse. Still, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted in his five takeaways regarding the Seahawks that he expects a big-time season from the wideout, given what he’s hearing from the team with training camp underway.

“Hopes are high for fifth-year receiver Rashid Shaheed, who arrived in Seattle at the trade deadline last year and, as such, had to work to find a role as he jumped on a moving train,” Breer wrote in a July 27 article. “With a full offseason, the staff has seen his confidence build.

“And having Brian Fleury come over from San Francisco—which is where 2025 OC Klint Kubiak migrated from as well—has helped, in that he’s getting some continuity after working in a bunch of different schemes early in his career. The staff loves Shaheed’s elusiveness in addition to his elite straight-line speed.”

Rashid Shaheed Could Be Used In Deebo Samuel Sr. Way

Moreover, Breer dropped that new Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury could use Shaheed in a similar way that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan used Deebo Samuel Sr. during the wideout’s time in the Bay Area.

“There’s a chance now, with some time, to build a role for him on gadget plays like you’d have seen years ago with Deebo Samuel Sr.,” Breer added in his article.

“What’ll be interesting is how Shaheed helps the team to preserve Cooper Kupp a bit, with Kupp also likely to be battling tight end Elijah Arroyo and fullback Robbie Ouzts for snaps as the team works through different personnel groupings.”

Rashid Shaheed Can Be WR2 for the Seahawks

Many see the wideout as a breakout candidate as he enters his first full season with the Seahawks, with Seattle Sports’ Cameron Van Til being the latest to take this view.

Van Til is buying into Shaheed being a WR2 for Seattle because the player has shown he can fill that role during his time with the New Orleans Saints. The Seahawks wideout had 138 catches for 2,055 yards and has scored 15 touchdowns in 42 games for the Saints, per StatMuse.

“During his time in New Orleans, Shaheed proved capable of being a legitimate No. 2 wideout,” Van Til wrote in a July 3 article. “He had 719 receiving yards in 2023, followed by 349 yards in six games during an injury-shortened 2024 and 499 yards in nine games last year prior to the trade.

“The Seahawks clearly have confidence he can achieve similar production in the Pacific Northwest, as evidenced by the three-year, $51 million deal they gave him in March. And if Shaheed delivers on that, it’d put even more stress on opposing defenses, who already have their hands full trying to slow down reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”