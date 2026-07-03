Seahawks Get Strong Rashid Shaheed Take Before Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks’ trade for Rashid Shaheed paid dividends on special teams, helping the team on its way to a Super Bowl.

However, with the team signing the wideout to a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason to remain in Seattle, per NFL Network, the Seahawks will likely want to make Shaheed their WR2.

As a receiver last season, Shaheed had 15 catches for 188 yards in the regular season, per StatMuse. Nonetheless, many see the wideout as a breakout candidate as he enters his first full season with the Seahawks, with Seattle Sports’ Cameron Van Til being the latest to take this view.

“Shaheed provided a massive impact on special teams last season, scoring three touchdowns as a return man after arriving in a November trade with the New Orleans Saints,” Van Til wrote in a July 3 article.

“But the 27-year-old speedster didn’t have nearly the same level of production at receiver, totaling just 18 catches for 266 yards in 12 combined regular-season and postseason games with Seattle.

“That could change in 2026. There’s been a lot of buzz about Shaheed’s performance in OTAs and minicamp, including his growing rapport with quarterback Sam Darnold.”

Rashid Shaheed Can Be a WR2 for the Seahawks

Another reason that Van Til is buying into Shaheed being a WR2 for Seattle is that the player has shown he can fill that role during his time with the New Orleans Saints. The Seahawks wideout had 138 catches for 2,055 yards and has scored 15 touchdowns in 42 games for the Saints, per StatMuse.

“During his time in New Orleans, Shaheed proved capable of being a legitimate No. 2 wideout,” Van Til added in his article. “He had 719 receiving yards in 2023, followed by 349 yards in six games during an injury-shortened 2024 and 499 yards in nine games last year prior to the trade.

“The Seahawks clearly have confidence he can achieve similar production in the Pacific Northwest, as evidenced by the three-year, $51 million deal they gave him in March.

“And if Shaheed delivers on that, it’d put even more stress on opposing defenses, who already have their hands full trying to slow down reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”

Seattle Land Major Update on Rashid Shaheed

Moreover, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared an update on Shaheed as the Seahawks’ passing game looks to reach another level under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

“I did make some calls before I came on the show,” Fowler said in a June 28 video from his X account. “A little intel on Seattle. More motion and shifts in the offense. They will have that with Brian Fleury. I’m told Sam Darnold is really comfortable with that. Rashid Shaheed, we know is fast. He had a strong spring. I was told he and Sam Darnold are hitting it off. They’re going to give him more.”

Despite working with a new offensive coordinator, Rashid Shaheed remains one of the more intriguing players to watch entering the 2026 season. Another year alongside Sam Darnold could help the two build stronger chemistry and take the passing game to another level.