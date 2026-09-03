Seahawks Cut Ties With 25-Year-Old Lineman After Bobby Hart Move

The Seattle Seahawks weren’t finished adjusting their roster after bringing veteran offensive tackle Bobby Hart back on Thursday.

Hours after Seattle signed Hart to its practice squad, the NFL transaction wire showed another move involving the position: the Seahawks reached an injury settlement with second-year tackle Amari Kight, removing him from reserve/injured.

The move closes out Kight’s latest stint with Seattle just days after the 25-year-old was waived with an injury designation during final roster cuts. After going unclaimed, Kight reverted to injured reserve, putting his immediate future with the Seahawks in limbo.

Now there is an answer.

An injury settlement allows Seattle and Kight to part ways rather than keeping him on injured reserve while he recovers. The NFL Players Association notes that such settlements eliminate the team’s continuing obligations connected to the injury once the agreement is reached.

For Seattle, the transaction also comes at an interesting moment at offensive tackle.

Seahawks Choose Bobby Hart as Current Tackle Insurance

Earlier Thursday, the Seahawks announced that Hart had signed with the practice squad.

Seattle released defensive tackle Uso Seumalo to create the spot. Hart had spent the offseason with the Seahawks before being released when the team established its initial 53-man roster Sunday.

Hart gives Seattle a considerably more experienced emergency option.

The 32-year-old has appeared in 108 NFL games with 75 starts after entering the league as a seventh-round pick in 2015. His stops have included the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers.

Heavy’s Duncan Day previously detailed why Hart’s return gives Seattle an experienced option it can elevate from the practice squad if needed.

Kight represented a much different type of depth piece.

Seattle originally signed the former UCF tackle as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. Kight spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad but was elevated three times before eventually being signed to the active roster on Dec. 30.

He appeared in four regular-season games and one postseason game during Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning season. His offensive workload was limited — Pro Football Reference credited Kight with four offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps in 2025.

Kight finished the season on injured reserve because of a knee injury and returned for Seattle’s offseason program this spring. He then suffered another undisclosed injury during the 2026 preseason and missed Seattle’s final two preseason games.

Amari Kight Situation Changed Quickly

The significance of Thursday’s transaction is that Kight’s future was unresolved as recently as the beginning of the week.

Seattle waived Kight with an injury designation Sunday. Because no team claimed him, he reverted to injured reserve Monday.

CBS Sports’ RotoWire noted at the time that Kight would have to reach an injury settlement with Seattle if he wanted an opportunity to play elsewhere during the 2026 season.

That settlement has now arrived.

It does not necessarily rule out Kight ever returning to Seattle, but for the moment the Seahawks have moved forward without him while adding Hart to the practice squad.

That makes Thursday’s two developments look increasingly connected from a roster-building standpoint: Seattle lost one developmental tackle option and immediately made sure an experienced one was back in the building.

The timing matters with the regular season only days away.

Seattle opens its Super Bowl defense Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. The Seahawks currently have Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas atop the tackle depth chart, with Josh Jones providing veteran versatility behind them.

Hart now gives Seattle another experienced tackle it can call upon if that group needs help.