Seahawks Get Big Rashid Shaheed Update Ahead of Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks have Jaxon Smith-Njigba as their WR1, but the question will be whether Rashid Shaheed can become a WR2. Last season, the Seahawks traded a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints for Shaheed.

Moreover, Shaheed didn’t become a rental for the Seahawks, as the wideout signed a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason to remain in Seattle, per NFL Network.

The question will be whether Shaheed can take another step and become a WR2, as he didn’t produce eye-popping numbers in his nine regular-season games with Seattle — 15 receptions for 188 yards. Nonetheless, he was a threat for the Seahawks in the return game.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared an update on Shaheed as the Seahawks’ passing game looks to reach another level under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

“I did make some calls before I came on the show,” Fowler said in a June 28 video from his X account. “A little intel on Seattle. More motion and shifts in the offense. They will have that with Brian Fleury. I’m told Sam Darnold is really comfortable with that. Rashid Shaheed, we know is fast. He had a strong spring. I was told he and Sam Darnold are hitting it off. They’re going to give him more.”

How Could Seattle Use Rashid Shaheed in 2026

Moreover, Fowler went into detail about how Fleury will look to get the most out of Shaheed in their passing game. Seattle has Smith-Njigba, but they do need someone else to be his running mate in the passing game, and the Seahawks believe that Shaheed can be that guy.

“Some of those routes you saw that Jaxon Smith-Njigba was running so well last year, he’ll still do this, but they’re going to give more short-to-intermediate stuff too to Rashid Shaheed,” Fowler added.

“He’s going to be a big-time player for them. They feel comfortable. Those tight ends are going to be moving all around with the motion that they’re going to be doing. That’s the thing, we talk about who they lost, but they made a point.”

Richard Sherman Gets Blunt on Seahawks’ Passing Game

Recently, former Seahawks CB Richard Sherman spoke about the team’s passing game, expecting this part of the offense to take the lead amid changes in the running game due to injuries and departures.

“I also think they’re going to be more reliant on their passing game,” Sherman said on the June 24 edition of “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “I think that’s why they paid Rashid Shaheed. That’s why they got Tory Horton. They still have Cooper Kupp.

“I think they feel really good about what their passing game can become. And Brian Fleury is going to for sure use these guys. They’re going to run the ball, no question about it. But I think they’re going to pass the ball around the yard.

“You got the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, no matter how much the league disrespects him. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is coming back, and I think he’s going to continue to be a huge factor in this offense. They’re going to go as he goes.”