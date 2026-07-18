Seahawks Get Blunt Jadarian Price Outlook Before Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks will be counting on Jadarian Price early in the 2026 season, with Zach Charbonnet likely to miss the start of the campaign as he returns from injury. Moreover, Seattle did lose Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

Last season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Price caught six passes on seven targets for 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Seattle will need Price to come out of the gate with a strong showing to help the team until Charbonnet returns to help with the rushing load.

As a result, Benjamin Solak of ESPN shared his outlook during a July 17 appearance on “NFL Live” for the rookie running back as training camp nears and the 2026 NFL season is on the horizon.

“On all three downs,” Solak said when asked about how he sees the Seahawks utilizing Price. “This coaching staff has talked a lot about, ‘All right, George Halani is going to be our third-down back. It’s going to be a timeshare.’ It doesn’t pass the sniff test to me. A first-round running back is a first-round running back. You want to get that guy the football.

“Now, Price is an interesting player because in college he was splitting time with Jeremiyah Love. In his last two seasons at Notre Dame, he never averaged more than 10 touches per game. It’s a fair question: ‘What can this guy be with a full menu of touches?'”

ESPN Analyst Believes Jadarian Price Can Be Seahawks’ RB1

Moreover, despite being RB2 at Notre Dame behind Jeremiyah Love, Solak believes Price can be a featured back for Seattle on all three downs, which the Seahawks will likely need him to be until Charbonnet returns.

“At the same time, he wasn’t just a scatback,” Solak added. “He wasn’t used only on passing downs. They would use him on first-and-10 in pass protection. He has all the skills. We just haven’t seen it at a high volume.

“The Seahawks were not a good running team last year, and they’re expecting a first-round rookie running back to step in and at least contribute as a ball carrier, if not be the primary guy. So there are very high expectations for a player we think can do it as a three-down back, but we haven’t seen it yet.”

Jadarian Price Gets Shaun Alexander Comparison

With Price likely being RB1 for the Seahawks, Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard recently gave an interesting comparison to another former Seahawks running back.

“He is all rocked up,” Huard said in a June 13 video from Seattle Sports. “His upper body is massive, and it’s, I don’t want to say totally disproportional to the lower body; that’s not fair, but if the lower body was as big as the upper body, he might weigh like 230 pounds.

“He is that big in the upper body. But there’s just something, and I saw this on his tape, and I wanted to see it in person, there’s just some of the way he walks and moves. There’s some Shaun Alexander to him.”