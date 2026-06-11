Seahawks Get Blunt Message on Free Agent Bobby Wagner

The Seattle Seahawks haven’t been afraid to rely on veteran players to be impact players, as DeMarcus Lawrence showed last season, and now with the signing of Dante Fowler Jr. Nonetheless, would another veteran make sense for the reigning Super Bowl champions?

One current veteran free agent with Seahawks ties is Bobby Wagner, who spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders. Moreover, Wagner, who will turn 36 on June 27, showed in the last campaign that he has plenty left in the tank.

Last season with the Commanders, Wagner played 1,132 snaps and earned a 78.6 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the linebacker recorded 107 solo tackles, 20 total pressures, and five sacks.

As a result, Justin Carter of FanSided believes that the Seahawks should consider bringing back Wagner for a third stint with the team after playing in Seattle from 2012 to 2021 and in 2023.

“Does Seattle’s defense need Wagner? Ehh,” Carter wrote in a June 10 article. “The defending Super Bowl champions would be fine without him, but adding a reliable tackler with a ton of experience who can rotate in to keep the rest of the linebackers fresh is a decidedly good thing to have. Wagner could also help the Seahawks keep up with the Joneses, so to speak; in other words, he’d help Seattle keep pace with the Rams.”

Bobby Wagner Can Still Be an Impactful Player

While the Seahawks defense can do just fine without Wagner, Carter does argue that the veteran can make an impact on the team and, at the very least, bring depth to a group that is going into a major battle with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West.

“Bobby Wagner’s already returned to the Seattle Seahawks once,” Carter added in his article. “Why not do it again? Wagner spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career in Seattle, making the Pro Bowl eight times in that span. He then left for a season with the Rams before returning to Seattle in 2023. He made another Pro Bowl, then left for Washington, where he spent the past two seasons. Despite his age, he remains a productive linebacker.”

Could the Seahawks Look at a Trade Down the Road?

Nonetheless, could the Seahawks explore the trade market at some point to counter what the Rams have done by trading for Myles Garrett?

On the June 1 edition of “Bump & Stacy,” Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus believes that the Seahawks have to respond eventually to the Rams’ trade for Garrett, floating out the name of Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby.

“If [the Seahawks] were interested in Myles Garrett, then I think you go to your second option,” Bumpus said. “And who’s your second option? We were talking off the air. You’ve got [Joey] Bosa, who’s still out there, and you have Maxx Crosby, who’s still out there.

“If I had to pick between the two, I think Maxx kind of fits a bit smoother up here in the Northwest. I’m kicking the tires. I’ve got to look at them. But yeah, I think you’ve got to try to counter that somehow.”