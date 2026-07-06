Sehawks Receive Blunt Take on Brandon Aiyuk, Terrion Arnold

The Seattle Seahawks have a No. 1 wideout in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but behind him there are question marks. Seattle is hoping that Rashid Shaheed can fill that WR2 role, as he’s likely to have a bigger role in the Seahawks‘ offense.

As a receiver last season, Shaheed had 15 catches for 188 yards in the regular season, per StatMuse. Nonetheless, this production didn’t stop the team from signing the wideout to a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason to remain in Seattle, per NFL Network.

Still, could the Seahawks look at other wide receivers to improve their depth? Corbin K. Smith of Emerald City Spectrum was asked whether Seattle could be a landing spot for Brandon Aiyuk once the San Francisco 49ers eventually release him.

Smith delivered a blunt message about Aiyuk and addressed the idea of pursuing Terrion Arnold after the Detroit Lions released him following his arrest last week on felony armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

“There’s a better chance that humans build a full colony on Pluto in the next five years than Brandon Aiyuk joining the Seahawks,” Smith wrote on X on July 5. “I would put signing Terrion Arnold as more likely. And that’s not happening either.”

Seahawks Unlikely to Damage Chemistry Under Mike Macdonald

In the four seasons he’s played for the 49ers, Aiyuk has recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 receiving yards and has scored 27 touchdowns in 69 games, per StatMuse. Aiyuk missed the entire 2025 season due to a severe right knee injury—a torn ACL and MCL—that he suffered in 2024.

Despite Aiyuk having the potential to be a productive wideout, Smith notes the character the wideout has displayed in this situation with the Niners.

“One of the things that made last year’s Seahawks team so damn special to cover was the level of human beings in that locker room,” Smith added. “Not just the talent. Why would John Schneider throw a screwball like Aiyuk into that to mess everything up?”

Rashid Shaheed Predicted to Have Breakout Season

As mentioned, it seems that the team will be going with Shaheed to be their WR2, and many see the wideout as a breakout candidate as he enters his first full season with the Seahawks, with Seattle Sports’ Cameron Van Til being the latest to take this view.

“Shaheed provided a massive impact on special teams last season, scoring three touchdowns as a return man after arriving in a November trade with the New Orleans Saints,” Van Til wrote in a July 3 article.

“But the 27-year-old speedster didn’t have nearly the same level of production at receiver, totaling just 18 catches for 266 yards in 12 combined regular-season and postseason games with Seattle.

“That could change in 2026. There’s been a lot of buzz about Shaheed’s performance in OTAs and minicamp, including his growing rapport with quarterback Sam Darnold.”

It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks’ bet on Shaheed pays off, but it doesn’t appear Seattle will be willing to shake up the chemistry they have created, which has led to a Super Bowl under head coach Mike Macdonald.