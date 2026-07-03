Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Gets Blunt Cowboys Message

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner remains a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders. Moreover, despite his age, Wagner showed last season that he can be a productive linebacker.

Last season, Wagner played 1,132 snaps for the Commanders, earning a 78.6 overall PFF defensive grade. Furthermore, he recorded 107 solo tackles, generated 20 total pressures, and recorded five sacks. Wagner also allowed a 107.2 passer rating when targeted in coverage and was charged with eight missed tackles.

In his two seasons with the Commanders, Wagner had 154 solo tackles, 140 assists, 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions in 34 games, per StatMuse. As a result, could Wagner stay in the NFC East and bring his Super Bowl-winning experience?

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report sees the Dallas Cowboys as a fit for Wagner with training camp approaching.

“If Wagner is willing to join a former division rival, Dallas could provide a logical landing spot,” Wagner wrote in a July 3 article. “The Cowboys are working to rebuild a defense that ranked 30th overall last season, and Wagner has a fan in head coach Brian Schottenheimer—who previously spent time alongside Wagner as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator.”

Why Bobby Wagner Makes Sense for the Cowboys

Moreover, Knox believes that Wagner’s production and leadership would be what the Cowboys need if they want to get back into being playoff contenders.

“Wagner continues to win the battle against Father Time. The 36-year-old remains a high-volume starter and a productive player in every facet of his game.

“The reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year just wrapped his 14th straight season with 100-plus tackles. He started all 17 games for Washington in 2025 and finished with 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and two interceptions…

“Wagner would bring some much-needed ability and leadership to the second level of Dallas’ defense, potentially completing the unit’s offseason rebuild.”

If the Cowboys were to sign Wagner, it would mean the veteran linebacker would be returning to Lumen Field.

Dallas will be visiting Seattle late in the season on Dec. 7, and it would be an amazing experience for many to see Wagner on the field even if it’s as an opposing player, given that this upcoming season might be his last should he decide to play.

Would a Third Stint In Seattle Make Sense?

With Wagner likely taking his time to evaluate which team makes sense for him in the 2026 NFL season, Justin Carter of FanSided recently stated that the Seahawks should consider bringing Wagner back for a third stint with the team after he played in Seattle from 2012 to 2021 and in 2023.

“Does Seattle’s defense need Wagner? Ehh,” Carter wrote in a June 10 article. “The defending Super Bowl champions would be fine without him, but adding a reliable tackler with a ton of experience who can rotate in to keep the rest of the linebackers fresh is a decidedly good thing to have. Wagner could also help the Seahawks keep up with the Joneses, so to speak; in other words, he’d help Seattle keep pace with the Rams.”