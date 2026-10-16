Broncos’ Nik Bonitto Gets Candid After Beating Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks offense couldn’t get anything going against the Denver Broncos defense, resulting in a 17-14 Week 6 loss on Oct. 15.

Sam Darnold completed 27 of 51 passes for 278 yards, but his two interceptions proved costly. One came in overtime and helped set up Denver’s game-winning field goal. Darnold finished with a 52.6 passer rating and was sacked five times by the Broncos’ defense.

Moreover, having Darnold throw the ball over 50 times was the Broncos’ plan heading into this game. The Denver defense wanted the Seahawks QB to beat them and didn’t want the run game to be the reason why.

After the game, Broncos’ Nik Bonitto, who had four tackles, 0.5 a sack, and one forced fumble, shared insight into their game plan that allowed them to come away with a win over Seattle.

“Coach Vance Joseph gave us a great game plan for the week, and all we did was execute,” Bonitto told Scott Van Pelt after the win on SportsCenter. “We knew if we stopped the run, it was going to work out in our favor with the pass rush and the coverage that we have on the back end. It showed itself [on Oct. 15], and we were able to play a great game.”

Broncos’ Nik Bonitto on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Furthermore, Bonitto had praise for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was one of the lone bright spots for the Seahawks offense. The wideout recorded 12 receptions on 16 targets for 134 receiving yards. Nonetheless, this production wasn’t enough to get Seattle over the hump.

“He’s one of the greatest right now, man,” Bonitto added during his postgame interview. “You see teams every week doubling him, finding ways to get him out of the game, and he’s still being productive. He just showed why he’s a great guy tonight, and he’s a real problem for sure.”

Mike Florio Has Drew Lock Message for Seahawks

Seattle’s offense has struggled with Darnold this season, with the veteran QB having a passer rating of 77.4 to go along with 1,033 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions in five games this season, per StatMuse.

As a result, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio believes it’s time to have a conversation regarding who should be the Seahawks’ starting QB.

“The conversation, however it’s resolved, needs to be had,” Florio wrote in a postgame article on Oct. 15. “Should the Seahawks turn to Drew Lock over Sam Darnold at quarterback? Darnold has seven interceptions in four full games (he handled five snaps of the Week 1 game against the Patriots).

“Drew Lock threw four touchdown passes and no picks in most of the Patriots game and all of the Week 2 game against the Cardinals. Darnold has started four games since returning from his glute injury. He’s 1-3.”

In his two games this season, Lock has recorded a passer rating of 127.3 with 422 yards and 4 touchdowns, per StatMuse. Moreover, he’s also recorded five big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play, per PFF.

It’s unlikely that the Seahawks make this switch, but if the offense continues to struggle like this, then calls for Lock could get louder.