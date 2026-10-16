Seahawks Issued Clear Drew Lock Message After Loss to Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks have reason to be concerned about Sam Darnold and their offense after struggling in a 17-14 Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 15.

Darnold completed 27 of 51 passes for 278 yards, but his two interceptions proved costly. One came in overtime and helped set up Denver’s game-winning field goal. Darnold finished with a 52.6 passer rating and was sacked five times by the Broncos’ defense.

Moreover, with Darnold turning the ball over at a worrying rate, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio believes it’s time to have a conversation regarding who should be the Seahawks’ starting QB.

“The conversation, however it’s resolved, needs to be had,” Florio wrote in a postgame article on Oct. 15. “Should the Seahawks turn to Drew Lock over Sam Darnold at quarterback? Darnold has seven interceptions in four full games (he handled five snaps of the Week 1 game against the Patriots).

“Drew Lock threw four touchdown passes and no picks in most of the Patriots game and all of the Week 2 game against the Cardinals. Darnold has started four games since returning from his glute injury. He’s 1-3.”

In his two games this season, Lock has recorded a passer rating of 127.3 with 422 yards and 4 touchdowns, per StatMuse. Moreover, he’s also recorded five big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play, per PFF.

Could Sam Darnold’s Seahawks Future Be at Risk?

Furthermore, Florio believes that if the Seahawks were to make a change at QB, then that would likely lead to many questioning whether Darnold has a future in Seattle, as he’s in the middle of a three-year deal.

“At some point, the Seahawks need to ask themselves whether Lock should be the one taking the snaps,” Florio added. “Obviously, benching Darnold would likely mean the Seahawks would move on in 2027. His $35.5 million in compensation for next year, the last of his contract, isn’t guaranteed. He earns a $10 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year in March.

“The Seahawks may ultimately decide to ride or die with Darnold for the rest of the season. But they at least need to have the conversation about making a switch, and the possibility of being benched at some point needs to be on the table in order to underscore Darnold’s assessment.”

Sam Darnold Gets Harsh Words After Loss to Broncos

With Darnold struggling so far this season, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho didn’t hold back his thoughts on the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller.

“Sam Darnold, when are you going to get good this season? Seven touchdowns, seven interceptions on the year,” Darnold said on the Oct. 15 edition of “Speakeasy.” “Two picks this game, two picks last game—three losses in the last four games. The Seahawks looked better with Drew Lock coming off the bench.

“So, Sam Darnold, when in the world are you going to turn up this year? Last year is last year. Minnesota Vikings Sam Darnold was Minnesota Vikings Sam Darnold. Right now, the Seahawks are staring at New York Jets Sam Darnold. I understand the Broncos have a good defense, but Sam Darnold, throw the ball away.”