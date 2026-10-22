Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson & Wife Ciara Announce Personal News Amid Career Change

The year keeps getting better for Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson and wife Ciara. Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL and is now an analyst for CBS.

Additionally, the couple announced they are expecting their fourth child together. Wilson is also heavily involved in Future’s life, Ciara’s oldest son from a previous relationship.

Ciara and Wilson revealed a new business partnership with QALO. The singer took to Instagram to announce the new venture while posting a photo of the couple wearing one of the devices.

Wilson and Ciara are now co-owners of the wearables brand.

“Better health shouldn’t be a luxury!” Ciara noted in an October 21, Instagram post. “Welcome to QALO!

“We are grateful to be Co-Owners of @QALO where subscription-free tracking on heart health, sleep, stress and performance are our priority. We track HRV, resting heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, stress and women’s health through our new QALO Band and QALO Ring,” Ciara added.

“Welcome to Better Living.”

Former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Was Among the Top 50 Highest-Paid Athletes in 2025

Business continues to boom for the power couple. Forbes’ Sofia Chierchio reported that the couple’s sportswear “3BRAND” topped $100 million in sales in 2024 and reached $70 million at the midway mark of 2025.

“And quietly, as a cofounder of 3BRAND, he has built a company that surpassed $100 million in sales in 2024, and more than $70 million in the first half of 2025, selling workout clothes in children’s sizes,” Chierchio wrote in a September 20, 2025 story titled, “NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids.”

“The business is one of many for Wilson, who tied for No. 49 on Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, with $53.6 million in pretax earnings over the 12 months ending in May,” Chierchio added.

“That income includes an estimated $6 million off the field, from licensing, memorabilia and more than a dozen endorsement deals, as well as cash returns from a thick portfolio of companies he has founded or invested in.”

Russell Wilson Chose CBS Media Role Over Jets’ Offer to Reunite With Former Seahawks Teammate Geno Smith

Wilson opted to retire this offseason despite a chance to be reunited with former Seahawks teammate Geno Smith. The New York Jets made a strong push to land Wilson as Smith’s backup.

“They offered me, and I’m trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do,” Wilson told New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy during a May 6, interview.

“I still know I can play ball at a high level, but also I have an opportunity to do TV [analysis], so we’ll see what happens.”

Ultimately, Wilson decided to hang up the cleats in favor of a mic. Wilson earned more than $315 million during his 14 NFL seasons, but the couple’s business empire continues to grow with new ventures like the QALO announcement.