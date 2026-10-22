Commanders’ $90 Million Veteran Floated as Trade Fit for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled to find consistency early in the season, sitting at 3-3 after back-to-back losses. With the trade deadline approaching, Seattle could explore the market for reinforcements to help turn things around.

Which positions should the Seahawks prioritize as they look to strengthen their roster? Seattle’s calling card during their Super Bowl championship was their defensive line. Nonetheless, could the Seahawks look to add to that unit ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline?

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided believes that Seattle should pursue Washington Commanders‘ veteran defensive lineman Daron Payne, who is in the final year of a four-year, $90 million contract that he signed in 2023.

“Seattle doesn’t need a lot of help on either side of the ball outside of running back,” Wilcox wrote in an Oct. 21 article. “That said, the value Daron Payne could add would certainly make this defense scarier than it already is.

“The Washington Commanders are already spiraling, and seeing as they’re probably not going to re-sign Payne, they have every reason to part ways with him. Trading for Payne won’t be costly. After all, he hasn’t really backed up the $90 million extension he got in 2023. He had 11.5 sacks that season and hasn’t had a season with more than four sacks since.”

What Would Daron Payne Bring to Seattle?

Payne has played 292 total snaps for the Washington Commanders this season, leading to a 65.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he has generated 17 total pressures, one sack, 12 hurries, four QB hits, and 10 stops. As a result, Wilcox shared what he believes Payne can bring to the Seahawks defense.

“He is an interior defensive lineman, so a lot of what he does doesn’t always show up in the box score,” Wilcox added in his article. “But he was extremely destructive to start his NFL career and hasn’t really been since.

“Maybe a new team could help him recapture his form. Seattle’s defense is pretty stout, but adding a proven defensive tackle could give them some much-needed depth for the end of the season and playoffs.”

It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks make any move that can potentially jumpstart their team amid their two-game losing streak to help turn their situation around.

What Other Potential Trade Could the Seahawks Make?

With the trade deadline nearing, the Seahawks have been in the speculation mill regarding different players. If the Seahawks do decide to look at the trade market to improve their offensive line, Jacob Richard of Cleveland Browns on SI floated Seattle as a potential fit for Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

“Jenkins is currently out with a back injury and rookie Austin Barber has usurped him in the depth chart,” Richard wrote in an Oct. 17 article. “He is a free agent at the end of the year, and playoff teams get desperate for offensive line depth to make it through the end of the season.

“Jenkins will not garner much in terms of a return, but he can be packaged with a late-round pick to move up one round.”