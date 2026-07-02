Seahawks Get Compelling Free Agent Message on Najee Harris

The Seattle Seahawks have question marks regarding their running game with the departure of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet likely to miss the start of the 2026 NFL season as he returns from a torn ACL he suffered in the playoffs earlier this year.

Seattle did draft Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. However, placing a heavy workload on a rookie might be too much as Price adapts to the NFL. As a result, could the Seahawks look at a veteran as a stopgap until Charbonnet returns?

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports sees Seattle as a landing spot for former Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris.

“While an Achilles injury wiped out most of his 2025 season, Harris was the model of durability during his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” DeArdo wrote in a July 2 article.

“From 2021-24, Harris didn’t miss a single game. He was also the only running back over that span to rush for more than 1,000 yards each season. The Seahawks spent a first-round pick on Jadarian Price after losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to the Chiefs in free agency.

“But with Zach Charbonnet still recovering from last year’s ACL injury, Seattle could use a veteran who can take some of the pressure off Price, who shared a backfield at Notre Dame with Cardinals first-round pick Jeremiyah Love.”

Another Potential Option for Najee Harris

During his four seasons in Pittsburgh, Harris had 1,097 carries for 4,312 yards and scored 34 touchdowns in 68 games, per StatMuse. As a result, if the Seahawks were to sign Harris and he produced anywhere close to what he did with the Steelers, it would be a major addition.

Moreover, DeArdo sees another potential team as a suitor for Harris if Seattle were to roll with what they have rather than look for a veteran free agent to help.

“Another team that might be a good fit for Harris is the Carolina Panthers after they lost Rico Dowdle in free agency,” DeArdo added in his article. “Harris could fill Dowdle’s role while taking some of Chuba Hubbard’s workload.”

Richard Sherman Not Worried About Seahawks’ Running Game

The pressure will be on Price and the other veterans on the team to hit the ground running and produce by committee. While there are concerns about whether this can be successful, one person who isn’t worried is former Seahawks star Richard Sherman.

Despite all the concerns about the running back position, Sherman explained why he isn’t panicking as training camp approaches.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as big of an issue as you think it is because that’s just how running back in the National Football League is,” Sherman said on the June 24 edition of “The Richard Sherman Podcast.”

“Every year, there’s two or three running backs that come out of nowhere where you’re like, ‘Who is this undrafted guy that’s just taking over the league that’s that’s being explosive and maybe they’re not. ‘ I think they feel like this committee can get the job done.”