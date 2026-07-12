Seahawks Issued Compelling Take on Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL’s most dominant pass rushes, which helped fuel their run to winning a Super Bowl last season. Nonetheless, the Seahawks were able to get to the quarterback without having a premier pass rusher.

Seattle made the opposing signal-caller uncomfortable with a constant pass rush, thanks to their depth. Still, would it make sense for the Seahawks to look at one of the better pass rushers in the league?

With the 2026 NFL season nearing, Seahawks on SI’s Jeremy Brener put out three dream trade scenarios for Seattle before Week 1. One of the names is Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby, who was part of a trade to the Baltimore Ravens. However, that move fell through due to a failed physical.

“Crosby was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks by the Las Vegas Raiders, but a failed physical nixed the deal,” Brener wrote in a July 11 article. “Crosby remains one of the top pass rushers in the league, and his price might not be as high as it once was.”

The Silver and Back standout played 935 total snaps on defense last season, earning a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Seahawks Could Respond to Rams’ Myles Garrett Trade

It would be a welcome addition to the Seahawks, who now have to deal with Myles Garrett being in the NFC West after the Los Angeles Rams made the blockbuster trade for the veteran edge rusher.

“[Crosby’s low value] could open the door for the Seahawks to swoop in and upgrade their pass rush after the Los Angeles Rams acquired Myles Garrett in a blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Browns earlier in the offseason,“ Brener added in his article.

With Crosby’s trade value taking a hit this offseason, it’s hard to imagine the Raiders trading the pass rusher before the season. Now, could a move during the campaign happen? If Crosby shows he’s healthy and his dominant self, teams will be calling the Silver and Black.

Seattle has shown it is willing to make a move during the season, as it did with Rashid Shaheed. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks decide to swing for the fences before the trade deadline later this year.

Maxx Crosby Is Healthy and Ready to Go for the 2026 Season

While there might be concern over Crosby’s left knee meniscus injury, the Raiders star shared the latest on his recovery as he prepares for training camp.

“These past few weeks have been incredible,“ Crosby said on the June 30 edition of “The Rush With Maxx Crosby.“ “Super productive. Super excited. We have a big chunk of this rehab coming up that is the final touch, where I can get cut free. So I’m feeling amazing. Everything’s going incredible.

“We’re ahead of schedule, feeling amazing, feeling great and feeling like myself. I’ve got my pep in my step. Being able to do some good work and being able to box, too, for the first time in a long time.”