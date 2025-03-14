Seahawks Land Former $80 Million Super Bowl MVP

The Seattle Seahawks continue to make major moves in NFL free agency with the latest addition being a familiar face for the 12s. Seattle is plucking a former NFC West foe to help bolster the team’s offense.

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp. The former Pro Bowler became available after the Rams released the wideout during NFL free agency. It is a bit of a homecoming for Kupp who grew up in Yakima, Wash.

“Cooper Kupp was born and grew up in Washington,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini detailed in a March 14, 2025, message on X. “He played college football at Eastern Washington.

“Now, he’s back in his home state after agreeing to terms on a three-year deal worth $15 million per year with the Seahawks, per source.”



Cooper Kupp Has Agreed to a 3-Year, $45 Million Contract With the Seahawks

Prior to being released, Kupp was previously on a three-year, $80 million deal that was slated to go through the 2026 season. After battling multiple injuries in recent years, the Rams opted to release the 31-year-old playmaker.

Kupp missed a combined 18 games over the last three years. The early indications are Kupp is inking a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seahawks to return to the state of Washington. It remains to be seen how much of Kupp’s new deal is guaranteed.

Seattle gets some added championship experience on the roster as Kupp was named the Super Bowl 56 MVP.

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seems Thrilled About the Addition of Cooper Kupp

Kupp will be tasked with helping the Seahawks replace the production lost by releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf. The moves clearly signal Seattle plans to lean on Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the team’s new top receiver.

It appears that Smith-Njigba approves of the new move. The Seahawks star took to both X and Instagram to express his excitement for the Seahawks signing Kupp. Seattle also signed former New Orleans Saints wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling to help fill void left by the recent receiver moves.

The Seahawks Will Lean on New QB Sam Darnold to Lead the Retooled Seattle Offense

The Seahawks may need to hand out name tags when training camp opens ahead of the 2025 NFL season, especially on offense. Seattle general manager John Schneider is taking a gamble by moving on from several key Seahawks this offseason.

Things got started by the Seahawks releasing Lockett after months of rumors that the veteran wideout could be a potential cap casualty. The offseason then escalated quickly as Seattle traded both Metcalf and Geno Smith.

Seattle turns to Sam Darnold to be the team’s new QB1 after the signal-caller posted the best season of his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

“We made an offer, and we thought it was a strong offer,” Schneider told Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob” during his weekly radio show on March 13. “We wanted Geno to be here.

“You know, we had to be prepared if, obviously, they didn’t like the offer. There was no counter, so we just had to do what we always do, which is the best thing for the organization.”