Cooper Kupp Sends Warning to Aaron Donald About Unretiring

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp sent a warning to Los Angeles Rams legendary defensive player Aaron Donald about possibly unretiring. Kupp simply sent him a text telling him to not even think about it.

Kupp said, “I already texted him and told him that he’s not allowed, so we’re good… I said, ‘Don’t even think about it,’ and I just left it at that. So, we’re good. I’m not worried about it, because he’s not, because I told him he can’t.”

With the Rams just acquiring Myles Garrett to bolster their Super Bowl winning chances, the discussion around Donald’s unretirement increased. Donald was a menace against the Seattle Seahawks during his career.

In 18 games against the Seahawks, Donald totaled 70 total tackles and 15.5 sacks. A pass rushing duo of Donald and Garrett would be terrifying for the Seahawks. Its understandable why Kupp would send that warning to Donald not to unretire.

Cooper Kupp Sends Warning to Prepare for Another Super Bowl

Kupp appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to not just send a warning to Aaron Donald though. He discusses the possibilities of a Seahawks Super Bowl repeat and the Rams recent moves. Having won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021, Kupp holds a lot of experience compared to the other players in the Seahawks locker room. The Seahawks are still one of the youngest teams in the NFL.

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Kupp talks about the importance of not staying complacent and constantly moving forward as a team. While the construction of the roster helps mitigate those issues, he also discusses what it takes on the practice field. He mentions the importance of always trying to compete with one another.

Kupp’s joke about Donald’s unretirement ultimately sends a warning to his teammates about what it will take to repeat as champions. Clearly, the Rams are not just going to let the Seahawks set up a dynasty. The Rams are now the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl based on the consensus betting odds.

Seattle Seahawks Set For Another Exhilarating Race for the NFC West

While the acquisition of Garrett and the rumors about Donald put another level of expectations with the Rams, they were always going to be good. The Rams sent away Jared Verse to the Cleveland Browns to acquire Garrett. Obviously, Garrett is another level of talent, but Verse is a great football player as well. No additional warning needed there from Kupp.

Kupp noted this in his interview when he said, “Whoever it is we are going to have to line up against, they’re going to be good.” Even without Garrett, the Rams were always going to be a threat to the Seattle Seahawks. However, its clearly a massive improvement. The race for the NFC West title and the NFC Championship will continue to be intense. Seahawks fans will have to hope Kupp’s warning to Donald works so the Rams fail to improve more than they already have.