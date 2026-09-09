Cooper Kupp & Wife, Anna, Reveal Unexpected Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce News

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wife, Anna Marie Kupp, have had an eventful NFL offseason. The couple recently announced the launch of a new coffee shop where the Kupps are part owners.

We all love a good cup of coffee, especially the 12s, but the real news involves Taylor Swift.

During HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” Kupp casually revealed that the couple attended Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding this NFL offseason on July 3. The Seahawks receiver initially thought that the invitation was a “joke.”

Kupp and Kelce have never played on the same team.

I saw Tony (Romo) at the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, and he…,” Kupp revealed on “Hard Knocks” before being interrupted.

This revelation was immediately met with surprise from Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. The Seahawks QB1 was all of us in the moment pressing the star receiver for more details.

“Wait, what? He was at the wedding?… Did you go?” Darnold reacted. “… Oh, let’s go. … How do you know him?

Kupp responded with a bit more context, including being very surprised that the couple was invited to the wedding.

“Bro, when I got the invitation, I thought it was a joke,” Kupp added. “I would have imagined that there were a laundry list of people that just knew him better.”

Kupp and his wife, Anna, were also photographed outside Madison Square Garden as some of the notable celebrities attending the wedding.

Here’s what you need to know about the Kupp family.

Cooper Kupp & Wife, Anna Marie Kupp, Launched a New Coffee Shop Weeks Before the Seahawks Season Started

Meanwhile, the couple has also been busy launching a new coffee shop in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Cooper and Anna are part of the ownership group of Dodo Coffee.



“Fresh off his second Super Bowl ring, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is opening a coffee shop in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for his brand, Dodo Coffee,” ESPN’s Anthony Gharib wrote in an August 17, story titled, “Cooper Kupp’s latest route? Opening a new coffee shop.”

“Kupp and his wife, Anna, are part of an ownership group that includes Kupp’s sister-in-law and her husband, as well as Anna’s parents.”

Cooper Kupp & Wife, Anna, Are Part of the Ownership Group for Dodo Coffee

The new coffee shop has a very unique design that the star receiver believes looks similar to an “orthodox church,” per ESPN. Kupp has been posting about the new venture on social media and even rocked a Dodo Coffee hat on “Hard Knocks.”

Not a bad idea for free advertising.

“We don’t want you to come here and feel like you walk up to the window, they hand you your coffee, you’re gone,” Kupp told ESPN. “… Some people have to have coffee that way and I get it.

“But we also want to have the opportunity for you to come in and open the door, walk into the coffee shop, walk through, walk into our space, see the space, see what we’ve created for you to enjoy.”

The Kupps got married back in 2015 in Yakima, Washington, and now the star playmaker is back in his home state playing for the Seahawks.