Seahawks Named ‘Obvious’ Potential Landing Spot for $160 Million QB

The Seattle Seahawks could emerge as an “obvious” potential landing spot for a star quarterback next offseason.

As ESPN’s Bill Barnwell notes, the Seahawks — among many other teams, including the New York Jets and Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers — would be a potential destination for the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott if their quarterback situation disappoints this year. Seattle will enter the 2024 season with Geno Smith as its starting quarterback for the third consecutive year, but he did decline last year as the Seahawks missed the playoffs.

“Writing about Dak this week. Giants, Seahawks, Jets, Steelers, Titans, Saints, and Raiders seem like the obvious ones if their QB situations disappoint this year,” writes Barnwell. “Dolphins would be in the mix if the Tua deal doesn’t get done. Panthers would be a longshot if Young doesn’t improve.”

Why Dak Prescott Could Hit Free Agency in 2o25

It’s no secret that Prescott’s situation in Dallas is uncertain. The 30-year-old quarterback is entering the final year of his $160 million contract in 2024. The Cowboys remain adamant that they want to re-sign their quarterback to a long-term deal. However, the longer the two sides go without actually completing a deal, the higher the chance Prescott simply leaves in free agency for a big-money deal from a quarterback-needy team.

“Absolutely. I mean, I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said back in May. “He does everything the right way. He’s certainly the leader of this football team. He keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He’s got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship.”

Why Dak Prescott Would Be Upgrade Over Geno Smith for Seahawks

Prescott is a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and is one of the best passers in the league. Although his postseason success is lacking — 2-5 record in the playoffs — he is coming off of a career-best season with 36 touchdown passes (led the NFL), 410 completions (league best) and 105.9 passer rating. His productive 2023 season in which he led the Cowboys to their third consecutive 12-win season resulted in a runner-up finish in MVP voting.

While Prescott’s lack of playoff success may be frustrating for Cowboys fans, there’s little doubt that teams such as the Seahawks and others would pounce at the opportunity to sign a quarterback the caliber of his. Kirk Cousins — a quarterback with a similar statistical profile who has just one playoff win to his name — signed a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason with the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith has been a productive quarterback for Seattle since taking over the starting job from longtime starter Russell Wilson. He’s participated in the Pro Bowl in the past two seasons and was named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2022. However, his numbers declined across the board in every major passing category in 2023 compared to the previous season.

What doesn’t help matters is that Pete Carroll is no longer involved in the sidelines; the Seahawks feature a completely new regime with first-year head coach Mike Macdonald and first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

If Smith — who has yet to win a playoff game in his career and wasn’t a full-time starter between 2015 and 2022 — falters this season, the Seahawks could simply move on from him with a dead cap hit of just $13.5 million.

If that ends up being the case, Seattle could definitely emerge as a potential team in the Prescott sweepstakes in 2025.