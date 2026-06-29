Seahawks Receive Crucial Zach Charbonnet Injury Update Before Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks have had a busy offseason, as they have to balance celebrating their victory in Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots with also finding a way to begin preparing for the upcoming 2026 campaign. While the Seahawks will largely look the same when they return to action, there are some positions that have undergone notable changes.

One such position is the running back room, as Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after winning the Super Bowl MVP Award in Seattle’s win against New England. That leaves Zach Charbonnet as the top option for the Seahawks, but he’s recovering from a torn ACL injury that he suffered in the playoffs. While he isn’t expected to be ready to play in Week 1, he recently received an important update on his injury status as training camp draws near.

Seahawks Get Encouraging Zach Charbonnet Injury News

Also on Seattle’s offense, RB Zach Charbonnet has a late July check-up on his knee. By all indications he’s progressing well. The Seahawks have been impressed with rookie RB Jadarian Price’s open-field vision so far. https://t.co/E8RwTCGt1W — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 29, 2026

Charbonnet has had a role in the Seahawks ever since he was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he’s always been the 1B to Walker’s 1A during his time in the pros. Often acting as the bruising alternative to Walker’s quick and jittery cuts, the pair formed a strong duo, but now Charbonnet will have his first opportunity to be Seattle’s top option once he returns to action.

While Charbonnet’s yards per carry decreased last season, he still turned in a solid campaign for the Seahawks (184 CAR, 730 YDS, 12 TD, 20 REC, 144 YDS). However, his year came to a premature end after he tore his ACL in the team’s blowout divisional round victory over the San Francisco 49ers. That didn’t stop Seattle from going on to win a championship, though.

The front office used the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on a running back, Jadarian Price, but the starting job belongs to Charbonnet once he is officially ready to go. According to a new report on his injury status, Charbonnet is progressing well, and he has a check-up on his knee that will take place late in July, right around when training camp will be getting underway.

“Also on Seattle’s offense, RB Zach Charbonnet has a late July check-up on his knee. By all indications he’s progressing well,” NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Could Zach Charbonnet Actually Be Ready to Play By Week 1?

It typically takes players nine-to-12 months to recover from a torn ACL, which would put Charbonnet on track to return to action by the middle of October at the earliest. However, all signs indicate he has been progressing well, and head coach Mike Macdonald has refused to rule him out for Week 1.

And yet, everyone can admit that it would take a miracle of sorts for Charbonnet to be ready for Week 1. Even if he somehow is, the Seahawks are likely going to play it safe with their new starting running back in order to ensure that he doesn’t hurt himself again once he gets back on the field. So while Charbonnet is doing quite well, it would be foolish to expect to see him in action come Week 1.