Seahawks’ Zach Charbonnet Gets Strong Contract Take for 2026 Season

The Seattle Seahawks have been busy this offseason extending players whom the front office sees as part of their future. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Derick Hall have received contract extensions from Seattle.

However, Seattle has also made the difficult decision not to extend players and instead let them walk as free agents, including Kenneth Walker III, Boye Mafe, Riq Woolen, and Coby Bryant.

As a result, Randy Gurzi of Seahawks on SI shared the next wave of Seattle players who are playing for a contract extensions this upcoming 2026 NFL season, including Zach Charbonnet. After the Seahawks let Walker walk in free agency, it will be interesting if they decide that Charbonnet is one player they want to keep.

“Zach Charbonnet was set up to be the No. 1 running back this season when Kenneth Walker’s contract expired, but a torn ACL suffered in the postseason changed that,” Gurzi wrote in a June 28 article.

“He’s not expected to be ready by Week 1, which means rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price will be given the keys early. Once Charbonnet is healthy, he will be out to prove he deserves another deal.”

Last season, Charbonnet played a total of 489 snaps for the Seahawks, leading to an 85.1 overall PFF grade. Furthermore, he carried the ball 184 times for 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per attempt and forcing 45 missed tackles as a runner. Meanwhile, as a receiver, he caught 20 passes on 23 targets for 144 receiving yards.

Seahawks’ Zach Charbonnet Will Need to Replicate 2025 Season

Charbonnet will be returning at some point this upcoming season, and if he can produce the same numbers as last season, the Seahawks might be inclined to discuss an extension with the running back next offseason.

“He was coming off a breakout campaign in 2025 with 12 touchdowns during the regular season and has a chance to prove he deserves a second contract, especially if he gives them a boost in the second half of the season,” Gurzi added in his article.

Should Devon Witherspoon Become Highest-Paid CB?

Another player the Seahawks are looking to extend is Devon Witherspoon. However, Seattle and the cornerback have yet to agree on a contract extension. Dave Wyman of Seattle Sports believes that general manager John Schneider should be willing to make Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

“If you watch him play, I remember two years ago, he danced his way around a block,” Wyman said in a June 27 video on the Seattle Sports’ YouTube channel. “The receiver could not block him because he is always a moving target. And he ends up making a tackle for a loss on some kind of speed option.

“You see him make all kinds of big hits that you would not think he would make because he is only 180 pounds. And then you see him time blitzes and he just gets the game. So I just think that they would be crazy not to. I think he is the best corner in the league, and I think the Seahawks should pay him that way, and I do not think he should take any kind of hometown discount.”