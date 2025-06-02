Seahawks a Top Team to Strike Trade for Projected $145 Million Star: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks are being pushed to bolster their defense in ongoing NFL rumors. Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk floated a potential trade for Cincinnati Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Now, one analyst has the Seahawks potentially turning to the Dallas Cowboys in order to improve their pass rush. Pro Football and Sports Network’s Hayden Victoria put together a list of the top five potential landing spots for superstar defender Micah Parsons.

Victoria explained why the Seahawks made the cut for Parsons as a potential landing spot.

“Seattle has a strong roster but lacks a true game-changing edge rusher,” Victoria wrote in a May 29, 2025, story titled, “Micah Parsons Trade Destinations: 5 Best Landing Spots for the Cowboys Star LB as Contract Talks Drag On.” “With significant cap space after recent moves, the Seattle Seahawks could make a bold play for Parsons to anchor their defense for years to come.”

Why Is Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Being Floated in NFL Trade Rumors?

Parsons is one of the best players in the NFL, not just on the defensive side, but in the entire league. So, why is Parsons being mentioned in NFL trade rumors?

Parsons is slated to be a free agent in 2026 if the Cowboys do not sign the star pass rusher to a new long-term extension. The Cowboys defender completed his four-year, $17 million rookie contract.

Dallas has a team option for Parsons in 2025 and the star will make $24 million if no new deal is reached. Under this scenario, Parsons could technically be a free agent in 2026, but the Cowboys could easily utilize the franchise tag on the defender to retain the star, if necessary.

The Cowboys Are Unlikely to Trade Micah Parsons to the Seahawks or Any Other NFL Team

The Cowboys have yet to sign Parsons to a new deal prompting speculation that Dallas could explore a blockbuster trade. It is worth noting that the chances of this happening are minimal, but head coach Mike Macdonald would undoubtedly love to have the star as a chess piece to line up all over the field.

Spotrac projects Parsons’ market value to be a four-year, $145 million contract. For the sake of this exercise, let’s say the Cowboys want to save money and prefer netting a haul for Parsons over paying the superstar.

What would the Seahawks have to give up in order to land Parsons via trade? It is easy to imagine the starting place for acquiring Parsons being multiple high future NFL draft picks, including at least one first rounder.

The Cowboys Claim the Majority of Micah Parsons’ New Contract Has Already Been Agreed Upon

Back in April, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated the majority of Parsons’ new deal had already been agreed upon by the two parties. Yet, two months later Parsons still remains unsigned beyond this season.

“I’ve spent five, six hours with him myself,” Jones said on April 1, per DallasCowboys.com. “Had a lot of discussions, most of the issues we’re in agreement on, and I’ve discussed it all.

“But we obviously don’t have an agreement relative to a new contract, Micah’s under contract, and so we’ll see how that goes. It’s not uncommon for me to visit directly with players, and in this particular case, that’s the way I’m doing it.”