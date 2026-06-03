Seahawks Get Major Praise for Derick Hall Extension

Pundits consider John Schneider one of the best NFL general managers for a reason. On his watch, the Seattle Seahawks make smart roster and contract decisions. That happened again this week with Derick Hall’s contract extension.

The Seahawks signed Hall to a 3-year, $42 million extension Tuesday. That move impressed Seattle sports analysts Brock Huard and Mike Salk so much, they sounded amazed by the deal on their radio show.

“Let’s be very clear, the Seahawks chose Derick Hall over Boye Mafe,” said Huard, via Seattle Sports’ Cameron Van Til. “That’s why they let him walk in free agency. Boye Mafe signed a three-year, $60 million deal.

“The guy they chose to stay – the guy they wanted to stay – they just signed to a three-year, $42 million extension that folds into this year’s number. It’s extraordinary.”

Salk added to that praise, saying he was “honestly blown away.”

“In a vacuum, forgetting about money, I think they wanted Derick Hall over Boye Mafe,” said Salk. “So the fact that they get him at almost half the price? I don’t even know what to make of that. Like, how is that even possible?

“John [Schneider], hats off,” added Salk. “Kudos. All the respect, all the props. That is one heck of a deal. Every Seahawks fan should be pretty excited today.”

Seahawks Earn Praise for Locking Down Derick Hall on Affordable Contract

Around the NFL, the saying goes that teams have to pay a premium for talent in unrestricted free agency. Meanwhile, re-signing players on extensions can sometimes be very affordable.

In retrospect, that proved to be the case for the Seahawks along the edge this offseason.

Maye landed a 3-year deal worth $60 million from the Cincinnati Bengals — a team desperate for better edge rushers. To re-sign Hall, though, the Seahawks will pay $18 million less over the course of three seasons.

Obviously that’s a better deal for the Seahawks if the two players produce the same. In 2025, both Hall and Mafe had two sacks. Hall, though, had 13 quarterback hits versus Mafe’s four.

During 2024, Hall had eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits. Mafe posted six sacks with 12 quarterback hits that season.

How Seahawks Could Benefit From Hall Extension

The Seahawks pass rush was strength in numbers during the 2025 campaign. No one defender had more than seven sacks. But the team had four defenders with at least six sacks.

That’s a great way to have a balanced pass rush. But it’s impossible to maintain that balance if the team’s top edge rushers want to be paid like the elite talent at the position.

Hall’s contract, through, should give the Seahawks plenty of flexibility to kept their edge rushing balance.

“That is a tremendous, tremendous opportunity for them now to go do whatever else they need to do over the next couple of years, because you’ve got one guy set in stone on that edge,” added Salk.

“As we’ve said a bunch of times, the other three guys in that rotation are kind of year to year. … Like, the edge outside of Derek Hall was all a little iffy.”

Hall has registered 10 sacks with 38 quarterback hits, three pass defenses and two forced fumbles in 48 NFL games.