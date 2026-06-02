Seattle Seahawks Edge Rusher Signs for $42 Million Extension

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks extended edge rusher Derick Hall to a three year $42 million deal. $21 million of that contract is guaranteed. The deal also includes incentives that increase the value of the contract to $46.9 million. Hall now remains part of the Seahawks until 2029.

Hall comes off a stellar campaign in 2025. While only producing 4 sacks, Hall tallied 41 total pressures, 27 hurries, and 11 quarterback hits. He produced a PFF grade of 73.3 in 2025, ranking 37th out of 115 qualified players.

Coming into the offseason, edge rusher for the Seahawks became a sudden long term need. Boye Mafe left for the Cincinnati Bengals. With Uchenna Nwosu and Demarcus Lawrence also hovering around their final years with the Seahawks, Hall entered 2026 in a contract year. Now that the Seahawks have extended Hall, there’s now at least some clarity regarding the pass rushing situation long term.

Seattle Seahawk Edge Rusher Derick Hall Receives New Deal

The Seattle Seahawks selected Hall with the 37th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft in the second round. Over his NFL career, he has played 47 games. He has 110 combined tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 40 QB hits, 3 pass deflections, and 3 forced fumbles. He also recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the 2024 season.

Hall was one of the standout edge rushers for the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl as well. He had two sacks, two tackles for loss, and forced a fumble.

The Seahawks now turn to Devon Witherspoon to see if they can reach a contract extension with him. Early reports indicate that an extension does not seem close for the two parties. However, they have plenty of time as Witherspoon has two years left on his contract including the option year.

Derick Hall’s Incredible Life Story

Hall also represents one of the best stories in the NFL not just the Seattle Seahawks. When he was born, Hall was born with no heartbeat before being revived through resuscitation.

His mother, Stacy Gooden-Crandle, said, “He was actually born dead. The doctors wanted me to just let nature take its course. We decided we wanted to fight for him… They said he’d never be able to walk or be able to talk. They said he’d just be a vegetable. He’d be 85 percent mentally retarded. He wouldn’t have any quality of life. They said ‘we shouldn’t try to save this baby.”

However, his mother was adamant that the doctors try and save him. Because of his mother’s belief, Hall remains alive today and leads a successful life. Little did anyone know that he would become one of the better edge rushers in the NFL and a Super Bowl champion for the Seattle Seahawks.

His mother said, “He didn’t let the things he went through as a young man be a handicap. I told him you have to push through it and fight through it. He loved football. I got the coaches inhalers; I kept one in my purse. Everybody had one just in case he needed it. He’s just a fighter. I always encourage him to just keep being him.”