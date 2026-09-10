Seahawks LB Derick Hall Faces NFL Punishment After Hit on Drake Maye

Officials called Seattle linebacker Derick Hall for unnecessary roughness in the first quarter of the Seahawks-Patriots rematch of Super Bowl LX, a Wednesday night Week 1 kickoff at Lumen Field. Now, Hall faces a possible punishment from the NFL league office for his actions.

Hall shoved New England’s Drake Maye as the quarterback was already out of bounds on a scramble, well after the whistle, drawing an automatic 15-yard penalty.

Seattle held on for a 13-10 win despite a first-quarter hip injury to starting quarterback Sam Darnold that forced Drew Lock into relief duty.

Seahawks’ Derick Hall Awaits Fine Decision

Before this season, Hall signed a three-year, $42 million contract extension with Seattle that includes a $13 million signing bonus, $21 million in guaranteed money with an average annual salary of $14 million.

Hall’s foul falls under Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8 of the league’s rulebook, which bars forcible contact against a runner already out of bounds. The NFL will review the play before deciding on a punishment, if any. Under the league’s 2026 fines and appeals schedule, a first-offense late hit can cost up to $11,941.

Seattle now turns its attention to Week 2 on the road against the Arizona Cardinals while it waits on the league’s gameday accountability report, typically released on Saturday afternoon.

Patriots’ Drake Maye Implodes in Fourth Quarter

Maye was efficient for three quarters, going 17 of 22 for 127 yards and a touchdown while New England carried a 10-3 lead into the fourth. Then the Patriots, and their third-year quarterback, collapsed. He finished 23 of 33 for 178 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions and three sacks, throwing three picks on three straight fourth-quarter possessions.

The first, a deep ball intended for Romeo Doubs, was tipped and caught by Seattle’s Nehemiah Pritchett, setting up a 45-yard touchdown from Lock to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The second, a throw toward DeMario Douglas, was picked off by Julian Love ahead of a go-ahead Seattle field goal. The third came on New England’s final possession, when Josh Jobe made a toe-tap interception in the end zone with 21 seconds left.

“It was just unacceptable,” Maye said, according to CBS Sports. “We had a chance to send it to overtime, at the worst, and the only thing you could do was turn the ball over, and that’s what I did.”

Maye pinned the collapse on his own decision-making.

“I just stopped being patient,” he said, as quoted by CBS Sports. “We were patient and dumping it off and trying to move the chains, and we avoided a lot of three-and-outs. I just stopped being patient and made decisions that ended up costing us the game.”

The meltdown left New England with a dubious piece of history. The Patriots became the first NFL team in 30 years to throw three interceptions, take three sacks and commit three penalties while scoring no points in a single quarter, as Bleacher Report‘s Mike Chiari documented.

New England opened the season already thin at receiver, and star wideout A.J. Brown left Wednesday’s loss with what was later described as a high-ankle sprain. The Patriots host Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 20, as New England and Maye search for redemption.