Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon Gets Clear on Contract Situation

The Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Devon Witherspoon remain in contract extension talks as the two sides look to find common ground on a deal before the 2026 NFL season.

Last season with the Seahawks, Witherspoon played 720 total snaps, earning an 89.9 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he recorded one interception, broke up 4 passes in coverage, allowed a 99.8 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, and surrendered 46 receptions in coverage.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon also contributed 54 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations. As a result, the Seahawks star is looking to get paid to reflect his importance to Seattle and reset the market for players at his position.

Despite the business side being at the forefront, Witherspoon isn’t letting it distract from his preparation for the 2026 season.

“I’m not worried about that right now,” Witherspoon told reporters on Aug. 11. “I’m out here focused on making plays and trying to get better day by day. We have other things to focus on, and ultimately we’re trying to win games. That’s what I’m focused on right now.”

After three seasons with the Seahawks, Witherspoon has recorded 170 solo tackles, 79 assists, 4.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and two interceptions in 43 games, per StatMuse. The cornerback will be looking to improve his production heading into his fourth season in Seattle.

Devon Witherspoon on Practicing During Training Camp

Moreover, Witherspoon noted why it’s important for him to be at training camp and to participate in practice, despite ongoing contract extension talks with the team.

“We got a long season ahead of us,” Witherspoon added. “Contract or not, we still got to play football at the end of the day. We got to be out there, be prepared.

“If you’re not practicing, you’re not getting ready for the season because everybody else in the league is practicing; they’re getting better. So that’s what’s on my mind right now. I’m focused on what I need to do right now. I’m not really worried about anything else.”

Seahawks Should Make Devon Witherspoon Highest-Paid CB

Witherspoon being the highest-paid cornerback in the league is something Dave Wyman of Seattle Sports believes that general manager John Schneider should be willing to do with the 25-year-old to secure him to a long-term contract.

“If you watch him play, I remember two years ago, he danced his way around a block,“ Wyman said in a June 27 video on the Seattle Sports’ YouTube channel. “The receiver could not block him because he is always a moving target. And he ends up making a tackle for a loss on some kind of speed option.

“You see him make all kinds of big hits that you would not think he would make because he is only 180 pounds. And then you see him time blitzes and he just gets the game. So I just think that they would be crazy not to. I think he is the best corner in the league, and I think the Seahawks should pay him that way, and I do not think he should take any kind of hometown discount.”