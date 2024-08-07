DK Metcalf’s Wild Brawl With Seahawks Teammate Captured on NFL Network

The Seattle Seahawks underwent major changes after hiring head coach Mike Macdonald, however, DK Metcalf remains quarterback Geno Smith‘s No. 1 wide receiver.

During training camp on Wednesday, August 7, things got more than chippy between Metcalf and cornerback Tre Brown, the latter of whom started the trouble. Brown first ripped off wide receiver Jake Bobo’s helmet and “punched Bobo in the face,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell posted. Bobo punched back before others stepped in to shut down the scuffle.

Just a few plays later, another brawl broke out between Brown and Metcalf. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta posted, “Metcalf grabbed Brown’s helmet and threw it at him.” Those watching NFL Network, during which Tom Pelissero, Rhett Lewis, and former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson were hosting a segment live in Renton, saw the fight in real-time.

Seahawks practice didn’t end before two more scuffles broke out. Macdonald, however, was over it. After linebacker Derick Hall and guard Christian Hayes got into it, Macdonald threw them out of practice, Condotta reported. Things also got heated between wide receiver Dee Eskridge and defensive back Carlton Johnson, but it was broken up early.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Has a History of Losing His Cool During Games

While fights breaking out during training camp are nothing new, Metcalf’s involvement turned some heads. Metcalf, who signed a three-year $72 million extension in 2022, has an unfortunate history of losing his composure.

The NFL slapped Metcalf with back-to-back fines during the season opener last year. The league fined Metcalf $10,927 for unnecessary roughness after decking Los Angeles Rams cornerback Akhello Witherspoon, and another $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct. A few weeks later, Metcalf unnecessarily shoved Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to the ground, hitting the team with another 15-yard penalty.

Seahawks Wire’s Kole Musgrove wrote, “Metcalf’s in year five of his career. The hothead act has officially worn thin… Metcalf is still a beloved figure in Seattle sports, rightfully so, but if he keeps this up it’s only going to be a matter of time before the 12th Man starts to sour on him.”

Against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, Metcalf was ejected after getting into a fight with linebacker Fred Warner. Before both benches cleared in retaliation, Metcalf was seen breaking a helmet warmer on the sideline in frustration.

Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald Told Reporters DK Metcalf Spoke to the Team After Practice



Former head coach Pete Carroll regularly assured fans after rowdy games that he spoke with Metcalf about his temper. It seems that McDonald’s is doing the same. “I think we’re tired of going against one another,” Macdonald said after Wednesday’s practice, Condotta posted. “We’re right on the line right now. Says DK Metcalf gave a good talk to [the] team afterward and that he felt everything ended well.”

Overall, Macdonald doesn’t appear to be worried about tempers flaring at practice. “It was positive and the guys are in a good spot,” he noted. Confirming Macdonald’s message, Brown tweeted shortly afterward, “Everybody family 🤎.”