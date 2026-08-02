Seattle Seahawks Showing Interest in Former Washington Commanders Draft Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are taking a closer look at a former Washington Commanders draft pick while continuing to evaluate their depth at linebacker.

Seattle held workouts with defensive back Dominique Hampton and linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Jhalyn Shuler on August 2, according to the NFL transaction wire. The evaluations came one day after the Seahawks waived/injured linebacker Ja’Markis Weston and signed Joseph Vaughn.

Weston cleared waivers and reverted to Seattle’s injured reserve list, Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta reported on August 2. Condotta noted that the two linebacker workouts came amid a recent run of injuries at the position.

Hampton presents the most prominent name of the three candidates. Washington selected the former University of Washington defensive back with the No. 161 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

No signing had been announced immediately following the workouts.

Dominique Hampton Offers the Seahawks a Versatile Option

Hampton returns to familiar territory after playing six college seasons at Washington.

The 6-foot-2 defensive back finished his final college season with a team-leading 109 tackles as the Huskies advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Hampton contributed 10 tackles and a pass breakup in Washington’s title-game loss to Michigan.

The Commanders drafted Hampton as a safety, but his size and experience moving around the secondary gave Washington options for how to use him. He saw limited regular-season action after entering the NFL, making his potential value to Seattle more about developmental traits and position flexibility than established professional production.

That versatility could interest a Seahawks defense that asks its defensive backs to handle varied assignments. Hampton’s size could also make him a candidate for special-teams work, an important consideration for any player competing near the bottom of a training-camp roster.

Seattle has not indicated whether Hampton worked exclusively as a defensive back or received consideration for a hybrid role.

Curtis Jacobs Has the Most NFL Experience of the 3 Tryout Players

Of the two linebackers Seattle evaluated, Jacobs owns the more substantial NFL résumé.

Jacobs appeared in nine games for the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2024, making three starts. He later joined the Tennessee Titans and played in three games during the 2025 season.

Before entering the NFL, Jacobs started all 13 games for Penn State in 2023. He recorded 50 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and five quarterback hits during his final college season.

Jacobs also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds at the 2024 NFL scouting combine, providing the type of athletic profile that can translate to coverage units.

A path to Seattle’s roster would likely begin on special teams. Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas and Tyrice Knight give the Seahawks an established group at the top of the inside-linebacker rotation. Seattle also signed Vaughn on August 1 after he spent much of his final UCLA season contributing on special teams.

That makes the competition behind the primary linebackers especially relevant to kickoff and punt coverage.

Jhalyn Shuler Is Getting Another Look From Seattle

Shuler’s workout represents a continuation of Seattle’s interest rather than an introduction.

The former South Florida linebacker participated in the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player in May. He wore No. 51 during that audition but did not immediately receive a contract.

Bringing Shuler back allows Seattle’s staff to compare his development with what it saw during the spring. It also gives the Seahawks a candidate who already has some familiarity with their practice structure and defensive terminology.

The timing does not necessarily signal concern about Seattle’s starting linebackers. Jones left the August 1 practice early with a trainer, but he returned to practice the next day. Anthony Bradford also returned after leaving the previous session.

Seattle’s activity instead points toward continued evaluation of its reserve and special-teams options. Weston played all 56 of his NFL snaps on special teams during three appearances for the New York Jets in 2025, making that phase of the game the most obvious area Seattle must replace following his move to injured reserve.

The Seahawks have already added Vaughn, but their work may not be finished. Hampton, Jacobs and Shuler now give Seattle three more options to consider as the team moves closer to its preseason opener.