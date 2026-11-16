Seahawks QB Drew Lock Speaks Out on Future After Beating Raiders

Drew Lock is happy to do whatever the Seattle Seahawks need, but the veteran quarterback isn’t committing to a future on the bench.

Lock helped Seattle head into its bye week at 6-4 with a 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After another productive outing in place of Sam Darnold, he kept his answer about Seattle’s quarterback situation simple.

“Whatever is best for the team,” Lock said, declining to stir up controversy.

The longer-term question drew a different response. Lock is in the final year of his two-year, $5 million contract and is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. Asked about remaining a backup beyond this year in Seattle, he left his options open.

“I love playing, we’ll keep it at that,” Lock said. “I love playing. Football is a lot of fun when you’re out there.”

For now, having Lock available has been a luxury for coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle has won all four games in which Lock has thrown a pass this season, including three starts and a relief appearance in the opener.

“Drew has played tremendous ball. We’re blessed. Shoutout to Drew for wanting this role,” Macdonald said.

Drew Lock Embraces Opportunity After Seahawks’ Super Bowl Run

Lock returned to Seattle in 2025 after spending a season with the New York Giants. He barely played during the Seahawks’ championship season, attempting just three regular-season passes, but he didn’t view that as a reason to complain.

“It meant the world being able to have the opportunity to come back here last year and be part of a Super Bowl-winning team. Not get a ton of playing time, which is good — that’s the life of the backup,” Lock said. “You don’t want to be out there. That’s what’s best for the team when the starter stays healthy. And I love Sam.”

This season has given Lock considerably more work, and Sunday featured two of his best plays.

He escaped pressure and stopped just short of the line of scrimmage before finding Cooper Kupp for a 34-yard touchdown. In the third quarter, he bought time again and connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 71-yard score.

Lock finished 14 of 17 for 240 yards and two touchdowns with a career-best 158.0 passer rating. He lost two fumbles, but Seattle overcame those mistakes to earn its second consecutive victory.

“Being able to come in and step up and get wins for this team, it’s awesome. I love being able to do it,” Lock said.

Seahawks Want Sam Darnold Back at Practice Before Return

Whether Lock gets another start will depend in part on Darnold’s recovery from rib and quadriceps injuries.

Darnold missed his second consecutive game Sunday, and Macdonald hasn’t committed to his return after the bye. The Seahawks want to see him handle substantial practice work first.

“This will be a big week,” Macdonald said. “For where we’re at and where Sam is at coming back, we’re going to want him to practice a significant amount of time for him to play. To be clear on what I’m saying, after the bye it’ll be clear on where we’re at and if he’ll be able to get enough practice to play.”

Seattle’s next game is November 29 at San Francisco, giving Darnold additional recovery time before another divisional matchup.