Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Gets Grim Update on Return After Raiders Win

The Seattle Seahawks keep winning with Drew Lock, and Sam Darnold’s return will depend on more than extra time to heal.

Seattle headed into its bye week at 6-4 after a 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Lock delivered another strong performance, leaving coach Mike Macdonald with a dependable option while Darnold works back from rib and quadriceps injuries.

Macdonald stopped short of committing to Darnold’s return after the break. Before putting him back under center, the Seahawks want Darnold to get in a healthy amount of practice.

“This will be a big week,” Macdonald said after the game. “For where we’re at and where Sam is at coming back, we’re going to want him to practice a significant amount of time for him to play.

“To be clear on what I’m saying, after the bye it’ll be clear on where we’re at and if he’ll be able to get enough practice to play.”

Darnold did not practice ahead of the Raiders game, missing his second consecutive contest. The upcoming break gives him more recovery time, but Macdonald’s comments leave his availability moving forward unsettled.

Mike Macdonald Praises Drew Lock’s Work for Seahawks

Macdonald did not use his postgame comments to endorse Lock as Darnold’s permanent replacement or stir up any sort of controversy. He did make clear how much Seattle values having a backup who can keep the team winning.

“It’s awesome. I think we have three really good quarterbacks. Drew has proven he’s a great quarterback in our league,” Macdonald said. “To be 4-0 is obviously a team stat but it’s awesome and great that our starter goes down and nobody blinks an eye. Guys have Drew’s back, we go play great team football and go win. Drew has played tremendous ball. We’re blessed. Shoutout to Drew for wanting this role.”

Seattle has won all four games in which Lock has thrown a pass this season. That includes his relief appearance against New England in the opener, two starts against Arizona and Sunday’s victory in Las Vegas.

Lock entered the weekend with 597 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Against the Raiders, he completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, posting a career-best 158.0 passer rating — near perfect.

He also lost two fumbles, but his ability to extend plays produced both touchdown passes. On the first, Lock escaped pressure and stopped just short of the line of scrimmage before finding Cooper Kupp for a 34-yard score.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Backs Drew Lock After Big Game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba supplied the other touchdown on a 71-yard score. The superstar pass-catcher offered his own endorsement of Lock’s play.

“Man, unbelievable player. Great player. Not only how he plays is incredible, but also what he does off the field and in the huddle,” Smith-Njigba said. “How he commands the troops. Love sharing the field with him.”

Smith-Njigba finished with eight catches for a season-high 171 yards and a touchdown. After managing one reception for 11 yards before halftime, he erupted for 144 yards in the third quarter alone.

The biggest play came when Lock bought time against pressure and found Smith-Njigba for a long touchdown. The score extended Seattle’s lead to 21-10 and gave the Seahawks control after they trailed at halftime.

Seattle’s next game is November 29 at San Francisco. Darnold’s progress on the practice field will help determine whether he returns for that divisional matchup or Lock gets another opportunity and a chance to move to 5-0 as the starter.