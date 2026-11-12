Seahawks QB Drew Lock Shares Heartfelt Message After Wife’s Pregnancy News

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has plenty to celebrate on and off the field, and his latest family news has made an already memorable stretch of his NFL career even more special.

Lock and his wife, Natalie, announced Wednesday, November 11, that they are expecting their third child. Now, the Seahawks quarterback has publicly addressed the pregnancy for the first time since the announcement, revealing when the newest member of the Lock family is expected to arrive.

Speaking with reporters Thursday ahead of Seattle’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Lock confirmed that the baby is due in May 2027. He also delivered a heartfelt message about Seattle’s importance to his growing family.

“Yeah, it’s fun. It’s fun,” Lock said when asked about the announcement. “I’ve said it before, but this place is, you know, special to us.”

Drew Lock Reveals Baby’s Due Date After Pregnancy Announcement

Lock and Natalie are preparing to become parents of three, and the quarterback couldn’t hide his excitement when reporters brought up the news.

“Two children here, married here, being able to, you know, have hopes and the dreams of the third, you know, God willing, being with us here soon, soonish,” Lock said.

“It’s in May, but we’ll see if that one’s still here. Just excited. Love this place. It’s always good feelings, good vibes, and excited to play on Sunday.”

His comments came one day after the couple shared several family photographs on Instagram, announcing their latest pregnancy with the caption, “you & me + 3 🤍.”

The couple already has two children, son Layton Andrew, born in January 2024, and daughter Landry Isabela, born in December 2025.

As Heavy’s Emily Bicks previously reported, the pregnancy announcement also drew congratulations from members of the Seahawks family, including Sam Darnold’s wife, Katie Hoofnagle.

But Lock’s latest comments offer something the original announcement did not: a due date and a personal explanation of why experiencing another major family milestone in Seattle would mean so much.

Drew Lock Opens Up About What Seattle Seahawks Mean to His Family

Lock’s connection to Seattle extends well beyond football.

Originally acquired from the Denver Broncos in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade in 2022, Lock spent two seasons with the Seahawks before joining the New York Giants in 2024.

He returned to Seattle ahead of the 2025 season, reuniting with an organization that has continued to express confidence in him despite multiple changes to its coaching staff.

During Thursday’s press conference, Lock recalled the support he received from former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider when he first arrived.

“We’ve had different coaches in the quarterback room, offensive coaches, head coaches, it’s all been the same,” Lock said. “It’s, ‘We want you to go be you. We believe in you.'”

That faith has helped Lock navigate an eventful stretch of his career. With Sam Darnold sidelined by injuries, Lock has stepped back into the starting lineup and led Seattle to a 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on November 8.

Now, he’s preparing for another start against Las Vegas while managing elbow and oblique injuries of his own.

Yet his growing family offers a different perspective on this latest opportunity.

Last week, before the pregnancy announcement, Lock spoke about how much his life had changed since entering the NFL. He described the opportunity to start for Seattle eight years into his career, with a wife and two children, as something he never could have imagined a decade earlier.

“It’s pretty amazing and I’m blessed to say the least,” Lock said at the time.

One week later, the Locks have another reason to celebrate.