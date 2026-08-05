Seahawks Rising Playmaker Deemed Early Winner at Training Camp

Pundits have filled this summer with Elijah Arroyo hype for the Seattle Seahawks. Early in NFL training camp, Arroyo appears to be living up to those high expectations.

Fansided’s 12th Man Rising’s Lee Vowell called the second-year tight end a winner from the first week of Seahawks training camp.

“Possibly the standout from the first seven days of camp, Arroyo has looked every bit like what the Seahawks hoped he would be when he was chosen in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft,” wrote Vowell. “He is 6’5” and 255 pounds and runs like a receiver. If he can’t become an elite blocker, that might not be a horrible thing.

“What matters is his ability to be explosive as a receiver. He’s caught several touchdown passes, according to various media reports, and is building a great rapport with quarterback Sam Darnold. He could be the team’s breakout player of 2026.”

As a rookie, Arroyo posted 15 catches, 179 receiving yards and a touchdown in 13 games. But pundits see him taking a big leap during his second season this fall.

Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo Off to Strong Start in Training Camp

There are early winners at training camp every year that don’t translate their apparent improvements into games. So, it’s important to keep expectations for Arroyo in check.

But the 23-year-old clearly has potential. If he begins to reach that potential this season, the Seahawks offense could have a new dangerous weapon.

In college, Arroyo averaged 16.4 yards per catch in 36 games at Miami. During his senior season, he registered 35 catches, 590 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The Seahawks have tight end AJ Barner returning from last year’s team. So, they aren’t desperate for tight end production. Barner had 52 receptions, 519 receiving yards and six scores last season.

A lot of pundits see him producing more if given the opportunity.

Because Barner has already established himself as an all-around, starting tight end, Arroyo doesn’t need to excel at blocking to make an impact this season. He can focus on pass-catching, and the Seahawks can deploy him in situations where he will mostly be running routes (assuming he isn’t a better blocker this season).

Other Seahawks Performing Well at Training Camp

On Tuesday, Vowell didn’t just name Arroyo a winner from Seahawks training camp. He also picked four others — right guard Anthony Bradford, running back Jadarian Price, wide receiver Tory Horton and Devon Witherspoon.

Again, it’s early. But it’s excited to hear Vowell sees them performing well in camp.

Bradford improving might be the best thing for the Seahawks. Although he’s already a starter, he’s the weak link on arguably the entire Seattle roster.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bradford was the worst guard who played at least 80% of his team’s offensive snaps last season.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected Beau Stephens to potentially compete and eventually replace Bradford. But Bradford performing better this fall would do wonders for the team’s offensive line.

Similar to Arroyo, Price and Horton are young skilled-position players who could emerge to give the Seahawks another offensive weapon. In particular, the Seahawks could use Price becoming a contributor to help replace Kenneth Walker III.