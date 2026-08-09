Seahawks’ Emanuel Wilson Stresses What He Brings to Backfield

The Seattle Seahawks have been down another running back at practice the past couple days. Lower-body soreness has sidelined first-round rookie Jadarian Price at training camp. In the short term, though, what that’s done is open the door for veteran free agent signee Emanuel Wilson.

At Seahawks practice on Lumen Field on Saturday night, Wilson took advantage of that opportunity.

Known more as a power back, Wilson showcased his agility and speed during the practice. On one play, he ran around the right edge for a 20-yard gain. With another carry, he had a cutback run that led to 15 yards.

Then while speaking to the media after practice, Wilson made clear Saturday wasn’t just a one-time thing.

“I’m bringing something different,” Wilson told reporters. “A lot of people think I don’t have speed, but I have a lot of speed on my end, and really just bringing a lot of power.”

Wilson served as the primary backup running back to Josh Jacobs with the Green Bay Packers the past two seasons. Wilson might not start with the Seahawks. But he could play a significant role in 2026, particularly with the injuries Seattle has in the backfield.

Emanuel Wilson Shares What He Brings to Seahawks

In his press conference with reporters Saturday night, Wilson sounded like a running back trying to keep things simple. He stressed trusting the team’s offensive line and emphasized how potentially interchangeable he and the team’s other running backs will be.

“Whoever’s out there is going to make a play,” said Wilson. “We’re going to lean on our lineman to make sure they get to the right blocks. And we’re going to continue to pressure our lane points.”

The veteran also mentioned being himself and trusting the scheme.

One area Wilson said he still needs to adjust to is the Seahawks passing game. Overall, though, he added he has really enjoyed working under new Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

“I love it because it shows that he believes in us. We can make plays anywhere,” added Wilson.

The past two seasons combined, Wilson has rushed for 998 yards with seven touchdowns. He also averaged 4.4 yards per carry and posted 26 catches with 147 receiving yards.

Jadarian Price Injury Update

Wilson split first-team opportunities at Saturday’s practice with George Holani. That’s because Price sat out for a second straight day.

The good news is Price isn’t dealing with a long-term injury. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the rookie running back has “leg soreness” but the injury isn’t considered serious.

When every running back returns healthy, Zach Charbonnet could be the lead back for the Seahawks. But coming off a torn ACL in January, Charbonnet won’t be ready for Week 1.

Therefore, pundits expect Price to start. Coaches and teammates, including Wilson, have been impressed with Price throughout training camp.

“His feet. He’s got some amazing feet, and also, the way he’s tracks the ball when he’s catching is wonderful,” said Wilson on Price. “Jadarian, he got a lot to him. He’s going to be a great back in this league.”

Although Price could start, Wilson has the potential to provide quite a bit off the bench. If Saturday was an indication of anything, Wilson showed he can provide a spark at a moment’s notice.