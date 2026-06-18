Seahawks Rookie Found ‘Footing’ After Rough OTAs: Report

Spring practices are the perfect time for NFL rookies to make mistakes and learn. That appears to be what happened for Seattle Seahawks sixth-round wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

Seahawks insider Corbin Smith reported Henderson had a slow start to the team’s offseason program. But things improved with Henderson ending offseason workouts on a high note.

“Henderson Jr. got off to a rough start early in OTAs, watching several catchable passes clunk off his hands for bad drops,” wrote Smith. “But he started to find his footing in minicamp, flashing his elite speed snagging a crosser in the red zone and diving inside the pylon for a touchdown during a red zone period in the final practice.”

The Seahawks selected Henderson in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Seattle grabbed him at No. 199 overall.

This summer, Henderson could push for one of the depth receiver spots on the Seahawks roster.

Rookie WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Heading in Right Direction

It’s not super surprising for a sixth-round rookie to struggle during his first few NFL practices. It’s a big jump for a Day 3 prospect, especially one from Kansas such as Henderson.

There’s still a long way to go for the wideout to earn a roster spot with the Seahawks. But it’s a great sign that he showed improvement throughout the offseason program.

Henderson began his college career at Alabama. But he didn’t get much of an opportunity at receiver in the SEC.

At Kansas during 2025, he registered 45 catches, 766 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Henderson played a lot of special teams at Alabama. That experience could serve him very well while he potentially waits for more receiver opportunities early in his career.

“Henderson is a slender inside/outside receiver. He has good speed and disguises route intentions but will need work getting his feet/tempo right as a route-runner,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He’s a former running back with below-average hands but real potential after the catch.

“You won’t see many who return kicks and cover punts in the same game, but Henderson can handle both duties. His special-teams versatility and athletic upside give him a chance to make a roster as a WR5/6 and full-time gunner.”

Seahawks Wide Receiver Depth Entering 2026 NFL Training Camp

The Seahawks have a pretty deep receiver room, which could make it tough for Henderson to earn a roster spot. Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads Seattle’s wideout group. 2025 trade deadline acquisition Rashid Shaheed will return for his first full season in Seattle. Veteran Cooper Kupp will be back too.

A lot of pundits are excited about what Tory Horton could do in his second season as well. Additionally, special teams ace Jake Bobo will return.

Perhaps Henderson could push Bobo for that gunner/receiver role. But the Seahawks matched an offer sheet this offseason to ensure Bobo wouldn’t leave.

The Seahawks also have wideouts Ricky White III, Cody White, Rashad Rochelle, Velus Jones Jr., Montorie Foster Jr., and Irv Charles on the offseason roster.