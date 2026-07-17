Ex-Seattle Seahawks OL Ethan Pocic Gets Major Career News

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Ethan Pocic has secured another opportunity to compete for an NFL starting job after a potentially career-altering injury.

Pocic is signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on July 17. The veteran center has been cleared medically after tearing his Achilles during the 2025 season and will enter Baltimore’s competition to replace departed Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum.

The contract carries a maximum value of $4.5 million, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

It is a meaningful development for a former Seahawks second-round pick whose immediate football future appeared uncertain when the injury ended his ninth NFL season in December.

Ethan Pocic Lands Opportunity to Replace Tyler Linderbaum

Baltimore represents more than another roster spot for Pocic. It offers a legitimate path to the field.

The Ravens entered the offseason needing to replace Linderbaum, who signed a three-year, $81 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Linderbaum started all 66 of his appearances for Baltimore and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections before leaving in free agency.

Before adding Pocic, the Ravens’ center options included Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock. That group entered training camp without a proven long-term NFL starter at the position. Pocic, meanwhile, has made 97 starts in 114 career appearances for Seattle and Cleveland.

His health remains the pivotal variable.

Pocic tore his Achilles during Cleveland’s December 2025 loss to the Tennessee Titans and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. Schefter reported on July 15 that Pocic had been cleared to participate in training camp and was considered a “full go.” Two days later, Baltimore moved to sign him.

That timeline gives Pocic an opportunity to participate when the Ravens begin evaluating their offensive line, rather than joining after the starting unit has already been established.

It does not guarantee he will replace Linderbaum. A 30-year-old center returning from an Achilles tear must still prove that he can anchor, redirect and move effectively against NFL defensive linemen. But Pocic’s experience gives Baltimore a more established option than it previously had.