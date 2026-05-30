Seahawks Best Fit to Replace Anthony Bradford With 7-Time Pro Bowler

It doesn’t look like Anthony Bradford is ever going to convince his doubters he can be a credible starter along the offensive line for the Seattle Seahawks, so the Super Bowl LX champions are urged to replace the struggling right guard with a seven-time Pro Bowler who’s still available in 2026 NFL free agency.

The Seahawks are the best fit for ageing, but versatile interior blocker Joel Bitonio, according to Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports. Wilson acknowledged to his colleagues Katie Mox and John Breech how Cleveland Browns guard Bitonio has “played primarily at left guard throughout his career, Katie, but they (Seahawks) have a huge need at right guard. Anthony Bradford was the weakest link on that offensive line. They didn’t address it in the offseason, they did draft Beau Stephens, I don’t think he’s going to challenge for the job, I think Joel Bitonio comes in. He moves well in space, he can do the things they like to do with their new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. And again, to Breech’s larger point, you’re going to Cleveland, which historically has struggled, to a team that just won the Super Bowl.”

Few would dispute Bitonio represents a major upgrade over Bradford, who has been durable, but far from physically dominant. What is open for debate is the ceiling Wilson set for 2026 NFL draft fifth-round pick Stephens at a position that remains an obvious weakness.

Joel Bitonio a Significant Upgrade Over Anthony Bradford

Bitonio isn’t the first distinguished veteran guard the Seahawks have been urged to put in front of Bradford this offseason, but he may be the best. Numbers from his 12th year in the pros show Bitonio is still playing at a high level.

Those stats include the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder allowing just two sacks and one quarterback hit across 686 pass block snaps in 2025, per Pro Football Reference. Those are eye-catching numbers for a player toiling on a struggling Browns team that cycled through multiple passers last season.

Bitonio’s ability to keep the pocket clean would quickly endear him to Seahawks QB1 Sam Darnold. The latter took 27 sacks during the previous campaign, three surrendered by Bradford, who also allowed five QB hits and 28 pressures.

A clearer demarcation between Bitonio’s skill-set and Bradford’s talents may be found in the running game. Bitonio remains a force on the ground, with Wilson’s note about moving “well in space” an asset for the zone-based schemes the Seahawks still run.

There’s a lot to recommend the Seahawks moving for Bitonio, but general manager John Schneider may prefer to stick to reinforcing key spots with clever drafting.

Seahawks Planning for Future at Right Guard

Schneider’s decision to trade with the Browns and move up to draft Stephens was a strong indicator of how highly the Seahawks rated the former Iowa standout. It means the rookie is likely to get a long look this offseason.

That look will involve viewing Stephens playing multiple positions, according to head coach Mike Macdonald. It’s a smart and fluid approach to take with a young blocker who possesses the upside to be a draft steal, but Bradford’s spot looks the most vulnerable if Stephens can quickly reach his potential.

Stephens could be worth the wait, but waiting for a late-round pick to supplant Bradford, or even for the latter to improve, are risks the Seahawks don’t have to take. Not when a proven commodity as accomplished as Bitonio is still available.