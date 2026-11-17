The Seattle Seahawks have seen a former starting safety find a new NFL home less than a week after his departure.

A.J. Finley signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad on Tuesday, November 17, five days after Seattle released him.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the transaction on X.

The Steelers also confirmed the signing.

Finley, 25, made his first career NFL start for Seattle earlier this season. His latest move gives him another chance after injuries and several roster changes interrupted his time with the Seahawks.

Pittsburgh becomes the third NFL team of his career.

AJ Finley Lands With Steelers After Seahawks Exit

Seattle released Finley on November 12 to make room for former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Cordell Volson on its practice squad.

Five days later, Pittsburgh brought him aboard.

Finley appeared in three games for the Seahawks this season, recording five tackles. His lone start came September 27 against the Washington Commanders.

He stepped in for injured safety Julian Love, who had suffered a calf injury.

Love praised Finley’s ability to handle the assignment following the game.

“A.J. Finley is a guy we trust and really believe in,” Love told Seahawks.com.

His departure marks another turn in an unusual stretch.

Seattle waived Finley from its active roster October 6, then brought him back to the practice squad one day later.

This time, another team secured his services.

According to the Steelers, Finley has appeared in 29 career NFL games, with nine defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles.

Former Seahawks Safety Looks to Revive NFL Career

Finley’s NFL journey began in 2023 when the Los Angeles Chargers signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss.

He played 22 games for Los Angeles before Seattle claimed him off waivers in November 2024.

Finley appeared in four games that season, primarily contributing on special teams.

His progress stopped the following summer.

A torn ACL during Seattle’s 2025 training camp cost him the entire season. The Seahawks re-signed him during the 2026 offseason, and he worked his way back into the lineup.

That comeback included a starting assignment in September.

Now Pittsburgh offers another opening.

The Steelers lost safety DeShon Elliott to a knee injury during warmups before their November 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Finley gives Pittsburgh additional insurance in the secondary while Elliott’s status remains uncertain.

The Steelers clash vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on November 22.