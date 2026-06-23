Ex-Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Gets Police Investigation Update: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith received another update in the police investigation involving him in Davie, Florida, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports South Florida.

Slater initially reported on June 22 that Smith had been investigated for alleged battery on Sunday, but that the case was “no longer open.” Slater later posted an update saying Davie police, after previously saying the case was no longer open, now said one of their detectives would further investigate it.

The police update came after a woman identified in some reports as Smith’s ex-partner made social media allegations involving Smith, including claims related to domestic violence and child neglect; Smith had not publicly responded to those allegations as of the latest reporting.

That update is the key development: Smith was not reported to have been arrested, but the status of the matter is no longer as simple as “case closed.”

UPDATE: Davie (FL) police, after saying the case involving Geno Smith was “no longer open,” now say this evening that one of their detectives will further investigate it. https://t.co/CxLC7HEaGG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 22, 2026

Davie Police Reportedly Said Geno Smith Case Is Not Active, But Still Being Reviewed

The reporting around Smith has moved quickly and has not all used identical wording.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Davie police responded to a call at Smith’s home and that no arrests were made.

Cimini’s reported police statement added important context: “It is not an active case, but is still being reviewed before [a report] can be released. PFT’s Mike Florio also noted that the Jets were not commenting on the situation.

The cleanest way to frame the current status: police have not reportedly arrested Smith or announced charges, but the latest Slater update says a detective will further investigate the matter.

Why Geno Smith Still Matters to Seahawks Fans

Smith is now tied to the New York Jets, but his career revival happened in Seattle.

After years as a backup and spot starter, Smith became the Seahawks’ starting quarterback in 2022 following the Russell Wilson trade. He turned that opportunity into one of the NFL’s best comeback stories, leading the league in completion percentage and earning Pro Bowl honors during the 2022 season. Seahawks.com noted at the time that Smith’s first full season as a starter since 2014 included top-10 rankings in passer rating, passing yardage, completions and touchdowns.

Smith later won the 2022 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award as a Seahawk. NFL.com reported that he received 29 first-place votes and 171 points for the honor.

That Seattle chapter is why this story carries interest beyond the Jets. Smith was not just a former Seahawks quarterback; he was the player who stabilized the position after Wilson’s exit and changed the perception of his own NFL career.

No Arrest Reported, But Further Review Keeps Story Open

The important caveat is that an investigation update is not the same as a criminal charge.

As of the latest available reporting, police had responded to Smith’s home, no one was taken into custody, and the matter was described by Cimini’s police source as not active but still being reviewed before a report could be released. Slater’s later update adds that a detective will further investigate it.

What Is Known About Geno Smith’s Wife, Kids and Contract

The allegations have also led to interest around Smith’s personal life, including questions about his wife, children, girlfriend and whether there is video connected to the incident.

Smith has generally kept his family life private. People reported in 2023 that Smith’s closest family includes his parents, Tracey Sellers and Eugene Smith, and his son, Seven Santana. Some public bio databases and sports sites have identified Hayley Eastham as Smith’s wife, but reporting around Smith’s current relationship status has been inconsistent enough that it is safest to say Smith has kept those details mostly out of the public spotlight.

As of the latest reporting reviewed by Heavy, there was no confirmed police-released video of the alleged incident. The most concrete public update remains the police-response reporting: officers went to Smith’s home, no one was reported taken into custody, and Slater later reported that a Davie police detective would further investigate the matter.

Smith’s contract also explains why the story has drawn wider NFL interest. Spotrac lists Smith on a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the New York Jets for 2026, with the full amount guaranteed and the same number counting against the Jets’ salary cap. Smith was traded from the Raiders to the Jets that Las Vegas was expected to absorb the bulk of his 2026 compensation, while New York took him on at a much lower salary-cap cost.