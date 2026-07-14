Ex-Seahawks QB Geno Smith Gets Final Decision on Police Investigation

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will not face charges on allegations that he assaulted a woman, a police spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Smith, who has since returned to the New York Jets, had faced an investigation after police were called to his home on June 21 for a woman who claimed he assaulted her, ESPN reported. The police announced on Tuesday that the investigation has since been closed and Smith will not be charged.

Police Will Not Charge Geno Smith

ESPN published a report from police in Davie, Florida, on July 14 saying they had completed their investigation into the allegations, which came from a woman who claimed to be a former girlfriend of Smith.

“No further investigative steps can be reasonably taken with the information presently available. Any future investigative action is contingent on additional information or evidence being brought forward,” according to the supplemental case report obtained by ESPN.

The report added that neither Smith nor his accuser provided follow-up statements to police that had been requested.

Geno Smith Could Still Face NFL Discipline

The ESPN report noted that Smith could still face discipline from the NFL, which has wide latitude to issue suspensions to players, even if criminal charges are not filed. The league said it was aware of the allegations against Smith and keeping tabs on the situation.

“We are aware of the matter and the club has been in contact with the league,” a league spokesperson told ESPN in a statement last month.

But if Smith does face a suspension, it may not be issued until the 2027 season. ESPN reporter Rich Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast that it would still take several steps before Smith could be suspended.

“From a football perspective, I think Jets fans are wondering could this impact Geno’s availability,” Cimini said in a podcast aired before police announced that the quarterback would not face charges. “Typically, in a situation like this, even, and let me stress this hypothetically, if he were charged and this was adjudicated, it would take a long time for that process to take place. He could fall under the personal conduct policy by the NFL, but I don’t believe that would impact him for this season, that likely would be for next year.”