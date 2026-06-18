Seahawks Get Intriguing ‘Low-Pressure’ Take on Brendan Sorsby

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders QB Brendan Sorsby will enter the NFL supplemental draft ahead of the 2026 season, per ESPN. Moreover, the Seattle Seahawks have received a compelling take on the situation.

Sorsby admitted to placing bets across multiple sports and later completed inpatient treatment for gambling addiction. The NCAA denied his reinstatement request in May, but a Texas judge granted a temporary injunction in early June, making him eligible for the 2026 college football season.

Amid a Big 12 lawsuit involving Texas Tech and growing backlash over his eligibility, Sorsby ultimately chose to enter the NFL instead. Now, the question is which team will want to take the risk on the 22-year-old signal-caller?

For CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, one of the landing spots he sees is Seattle looking to add more depth behind Sam Darnold, who is entering Year 2 of a three-year contract.

“You talk about a low-pressure situation and getting value where you might not otherwise find it,” Wilson said in a June 17 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.” “John Schneider has crushed it in the draft in recent years.

“They have Sam Darnold, a perfect example of someone many teams gave up on for on-field reasons, and he turned that into a Super Bowl run because of how well he played alongside that defense. They drafted Jalen Milroe in the third round two years ago. Is Jalen a long-term answer? We do not know. We have not seen him play.”

Would Brendan Sorsby Be an Upgrade Over Jalen Milroe?

Furthermore, while the Seahawks did invest a 2025 third-round pick in Jalen Milroe, Wilson believes Sorsby is the better QB of the two and could be a better backup for Darnold down the road, and potentially a starter, depending on what happens with the Seahawks signal-caller, who could become a free agent in 2028.

“Brendan Sorsby is much further along coming out of college than Jalen Milroe was,“ Wilson added. “Jalen Milroe is a better athlete, no doubt about it. But don’t sell Sorsby short athletically.

“I think going to a situation where you’re surrounded by leaders, the culture is winning, and of course you have to get all the off-field stuff sorted out and figured out. But this could be a potential landing spot where John Schneider just rolls the dice.”

Another Offseason Move the Seahawks Are Urged to Make

Speaking of draft picks and potential big moves, Wynston Wilcox of FanSided believes New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux should be the major move the Seahawks make to stay on par with what the Los Angeles Rams have done this offseason.

“There aren’t really any other free agent options worth gambling on,“ Wilcox wrote in a June 14 article. “Maybe they make a move at Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants have showed interest in trading him, and that would give the Seahawks a pass rusher with some upside to replace what Mafe contributed.

“They don’t have to have a long-term solution in place now, but trading for Thibodeaux means he could impress enough to earn an extension.

“The goal here is because the Rams didn’t focus on offense, the Seahawks can find cracks in their offensive line to beat the Rams. The Seahawks were really good at disguising and simulating pressure in 2025 and were particularly good outside of their base defense packages.”