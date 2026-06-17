Giants Issued Major Kayvon Thibodeaux Take Amid Seahawks Speculation

The Seattle Seahawks don’t have a big-name pass rusher like the Los Angeles Rams do in Myles Garrett. However, the Seahawks have depth, and with head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle can relentlessly rush the quarterback without giving the opposition a moment’s breather.

Over the offseason, the Seahawks lost Boye Mafe, who left in free agency to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals. Seattle did sign Dante Fowler Jr. to replace his production, but might the team consider adding another pass rusher?

Recently, the Seahawks were named an ideal landing spot for the New York Giants‘ Kayvon Thibodeaux, who might be the odd man out. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes that the Giants should trade Thibodeaux before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

“The Giants have an embarrassment of riches among their edge-defenders,” Sobleski wrote in a June 16 article. “Brian Burns and Abdul Carter form an explosive pair, with this year’s fifth overall pick, Arvell Reese, capable of playing off-ball and on the edge.

“Sooner or later, Kayvon Thibodeaux will be the odd man out. The Giants can maximize the 2022 first-round pick’s value by trading him sooner rather than later.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux Could Use Fresh Start

Last season for the Giants, Thibodeaux posted a 66.0 overall PFF defensive grade. He played 494 total snaps while recording 32 total pressures, three sacks, 23 hurries, and six hits. Moreover, he registered 20 solo tackles.

Moreover, Thibodeaux could use a change of scenery, and perhaps Macdonald might be the guy to help the player reach his potential. Any team considering trading for Thibodeaux will be hoping to get back to his 2023 version, when he recorded 11.5 sacks.

It wouldn’t be a splashy move, but it would give the Seahawks more depth, and perhaps the former first-round pick might have an added motivation to prove that he’s an impact player in the league.

Seahawks Named Ideal Fit for Kayvon Thibodeaux

Despite letting key players walk in free agency, Seahawks general manager John Schneider showed last year he wasn’t afraid to make a big trade when he landed Rashid Shaheed, which is why Seattle could do that again.

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided believes Thibodeaux should be the major move the Seahawks make to stay on par with what the Rams have done this offseason, to try and overtake the NFC West and ensure the entire conference runs through Los Angeles.

“There aren’t really any other free agent options worth gambling on,” Wilcox wrote in a June 14 article. “Maybe they make a move at Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants have showed interest in trading him, and that would give the Seahawks a pass rusher with some upside to replace what Mafe contributed.

“They don’t have to have a long-term solution in place now, but trading for Thibodeaux means he could impress enough to earn an extension.

“The goal here is because the Rams didn’t focus on offense, the Seahawks can find cracks in their offensive line to beat the Rams. The Seahawks were really good at disguising and simulating pressure in 2025 and were particularly good outside of their base defense packages.”